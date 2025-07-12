The 2025 Home Run Derby is just two days away. The derby is always one of the top events to watch in sports, as there is nothing like seeing a ton of baseballs being hit out of the park.

The field is set with eight sluggers ready to win their first-ever derby. Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson is replacing Ronald Acuna Jr. for the derby, keeping at least one hometown player in the event. Acuna did not want to risk an injury.

When the field was initially set, Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz was the betting favorite to win the event. Now, Cruz is no longer the favorite. After Cal Raleigh smashed two home runs on Friday night, the slugging catcher found his odds at the top to win the derby.

This should be expected, as the catcher has an astonishing 38 homers before the All-Star break. He is on pace for 65+ homers on the season, which would put him in a category of his own when it comes to power-hitting catchers. The switch-hitter doesn't seem to be slowing down either. Raleigh joins more historic company with his latest two-homer game.

Here are the odds to win the 2025 Home Run Derby, courtesy of FanDuel.

Cal Raleigh: +280

Oneil Cruz: +350

James Wood: +400

Matt Olson: +750

Byron Buxton: +850

Brent Rooker: +1000

Junior Caminero: +1100

Jazz Chisholm: +1500

It is unclear if Raleigh will hit from the right side or the left. It's expected that he will bat left-handed, as right field is shorter than left at Truist Park. Raleigh, Wood, Cruz, and Olson all have the top odds as they are batting from the left side. Chisholm is not expected to win, but he has a smooth swing that could smash a ton over the fence. This could be anyone's derby to win, but with the way Raleigh is smashing home runs left and right, it's hard not to imagine him not winning the event.