Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum took to Twitter on Thursday to express his frustration with the use of anonymous sources in the NBA rumor mill.

“Anybody else tired of seeing ‘per source' after every quote?” Tatum wrote. “Put a name on it orrrrr keep that s**t to ya self lol.”

Tatum's tweet comes at a time when the use of anonymous sources in the NBA to spark up rumors and reactions is under increased scrutiny. In recent years, there have been several high-profile cases of anonymous sources being used to spread misinformation or to damage the reputations of athletes and coaches. It doesn't help that these sources are often linked to team management decisions such as trades, hiring and firing of personnel, and even personal affairs, which involved the shifty situation with former Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

Use and misuse of anonymous sources is also important now that the NBA is entering the offseason, where a lot of these team management decisions are at an all-time high. These decisions are not easy to make as fans and the overall media react to them quickly and ruthlessly, with the help of social media. Some rumors may be outlandish to the point where it questions the integrity of a team, such as the rumor that LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers are not getting along.

Jayson Tatum's comments have been met with mixed reactions amongst Celtics fans. Some people agree with him that the use of anonymous sources is a problem. Others argue that anonymous sources are sometimes necessary to protect the identity of sources who could be in danger if their names were revealed. It's worth noting that these anonymous sources couldn't prepare fans for their blockbuster trade that brought Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics.

Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to use anonymous sources is up to the individual reporter or publication. However, Tatum's comments have raised awareness of the issue, and that is a positive step.