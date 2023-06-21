The offseason rumor mill is in full swing after the NBA season wrapped, and a new one is making the rounds involving LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James may be growing ‘frustrated' with superstar teammate Anthony Davis, and is over their pairing together. This comes from CBS Sports NBA Insider Bill Reiter, in an appearance on CBS Sports' the Zach Gelb Show.

“There is a power struggle going on between LeBron and GM Rob Pelinka… I think LeBron is over AD, and there's a non zero chance he could get dealt this offseason.”

Of course, this is a far-fetched take from the insider, and he clarified it as such, giving it a “3% chance of happening.” Just because LeBron is “over it” doesn't mean he will get every demand. But it is important to note the psyche of his camp as he enters one of the final years of his career.

It would make sense why LeBron could be feeling this way, after Davis has struggled to stay healthy throughout his Lakers tenure. Davis missed 36 games in 2021, and the Lakers were eliminated in the first round. Then in 2022, he missed 40 more games and the team missed the playoffs altogether.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He finally missed 26 more in the 2023 campaign, but the team still rallied after his return to make the Western Conference Finals. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets proved too much in the end, and the Lakers bowed out after a solid run. Davis will be in his final year of a five-year max contract next season, and it remains to be seen if he will finish strong with James.

LeBron's name has also been swirling around in the mix with several other rumors regarding potential future teammates, including his friend Chris Paul.

Paul was shockingly traded by the Phoenix Suns this weekend, and it didn't take long for the speculation to begin about CP3 joining the Lakers.

LeBron and Chris Paul are known best friends, who never had the chance to play together. With both in the late stages of their storied careers, the Lakers may certainly make a push to sign the veteran if waived by the Wizards.