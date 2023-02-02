According to Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics were “ready to go from the jump” on Wednesday night as they hosted the Brooklyn Nets in the TD Garden. Well, the home team absolutely tore apart the returning Kyrie Irving and the Nets in the first quarter by mounting a 30-point lead after just 12 minutes of play. I guess you could say Tatum was right.

Simply put, the Nets didn’t stand a chance in this one. The game was already over after the first quarter as there was just no coming back for Brooklyn from the hole that the Celtics threw them in. So much so, that Boston was able to rest its stars toward the end of the game — something that Tatum thought was a key takeaway from this blowout win:

“It’s good to mix it up a little bit,” Tatum said. “These 47-minute nights I’ve been having and overtime games, it’s good to be able to rest the fourth quarter and let some of the guys that don’t always get opportunities to play. So it was good.”

"…these 47-minute nights I've been having and overtime games, it's good to be able to rest the 4th quarter." Jayson Tatum talks getting a convincing win over Nets pic.twitter.com/l7JMgc4aub — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 2, 2023

Tatum ended his evening after just 29 minutes of action. He was still able to put up a stellar line, though, with the Celtics superstar finishing with 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting, to go along with nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, a block, and seven triples. It was another day at the office for Jayson Tatum.

This was an undeniably huge win for the Celtics and they will now look to carry this momentum when they take on the Phoenix Suns at home on Friday.