More than a few Boston Celtics fans had marked February 1st on their calendars as a special date. This was when Kyrie Irving and his Brooklyn Nets were set to visit the TD Garden to battle the league-best Celtics. Kyrie isn’t exactly the most loved figure in Boston and the fans made this abundantly clear on Wednesday night.

As expected, Irving was showered with a massive amount of boos as soon as he was introduced before tip-off (h/t Nets beat reporter Erik Slater of ClutchPoints):

Celtics fans rain boos on Kyrie Irving during pregame introductions 😤 (via @erikslater_) pic.twitter.com/XopjcxWVkZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 2, 2023

That’s not surprising at all. The Celtics faithful have no love lost for Kyrie and they made their true feelings known about it. This is despite the fact that it has been three years since Irving left Boston for greener pastures. Then again, Irving did stomp on the Celtics logo on the court some time ago, and that’s just something Boston fans aren’t going to forget anytime soon.

For their part, the Celtics players welcomed their former teammate in the best way possible. This came in the form of a first-quarter barrage that pretty much ended the game after just one period of play. The Celtics absolutely destroyed Kyrie Irving and Co. in the opening frame amassing a mind-blowing 46-16 lead after just 12 minutes of action.

It’s going to be tough for the Nets to come back from such a demoralizing beatdown early in the game, but you have to say, if there’s anyone who could lead an unlikely comeback, it has to be Kyrie.