By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics took the Phoenix Suns to the woodshed Wednesday night for a 125-98 statement win over a fellow NBA title contender. The Celtics absolutely dominated Phoenix on both ends of the floor, and that they did that in enemy territory only made the victory even sweeter for Boston fans. However, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum isn’t going to let a victory in a regular season game blind him from the true prize he and his team are eyeing.

After helping the Celtics beat the Suns down to a pulp, Tatum issued some sort of a reminder for his team and its fans that the job is far from finished.

“Nobody in that locker room is satisfied,” Tatum said in the postgame press conference, via NBC Sports Boston,

Tatum and Jalen Brown took turns in punching the Suns in the mouth. Tatum finished with 25 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field to go with five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 29 minutes, while Brown collected 25 points on 9-of-24 shooting and added seven boards, three assists, and a steal in 28 minutes of floor duty.

The Celtics are just running over teams right now. Since losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime way back in October at home, Boston has lost just three times for an 18-3 win-loss stretch. The Celtics haven’t even lost in back-to-back fashion iun that same span.

Another tough test for the Celtics will come this Saturday, as they have a rematch against 2022 NBA Finals conquerors Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.