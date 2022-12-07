By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Phoenix Suns host the Boston Celtics for an interconference battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Suns prediction and pick.

Not many are aware, but this could be a potential NBA Finals preview. The Phoenix Suns ended last season with the No. 1 record in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics finished 2nd in the East and found their way to the Finals and lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Both teams playing well once again and leading their respective conferences.

Here are the Celtics-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-Suns Odds

Boston Celtics: +1 (-112)

Phoenix Suns: -1 (-108)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics will be without Al Horford tonight as he is out with Health and Safety Protocols. Malcolm Brogdon will play, however, as he has been dealing with a non-covid-related illness. The Absence of Horford will be hurtful for the Celtics, as the newly-extended Celtic has been huge for them since his return to Boston. As for Brogdon, the former Pacer is fitting in well for the Celtics coming off the bench in favor of Marcus Smart and Derrick White (for the time being). With Horford and Robert Williams out, expect to see Blake Griffin in the lineup or Luke Kornet.

The Celtics are the No. 1 team in the East for many reasons. Last year, it was their defense. This year, it’s the resurgence of The Jays. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to dominate the NBA as the league’s top duo. Tatum is currently FanDuel’s favorite to win the MVP even though the season is young. Tatum is averaging 30.8 points per game which is a career-high, as well as 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Brown is averaging 26.7 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The team defense hasn’t been the same without Williams in the frontcourt but they have still found ways to win. Blake Griffin scored 13 points off of 5/6 shooting and ended with eight rebounds against the Toronto Raptors last time out.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The only real absence the Suns have at the moment is Jae Crowder, who currently isn’t with the team. Outside of that, they are mainly healthy. Chris Paul is expected to play tonight as he is questionable after missing a month due to right-heel soreness. CP3 is clearly crucial to that team but they still have managed to win without him. The Suns are coming off of a bad loss to the Mavericks 130-111 where nothing went right. Phoenix still managed to win their last six games of November and should continue to play well with CP3 potentially returning.

If he doesn’t suit up, Cameron Payne will start again and Devin Booker will more than likely be tasked with having a huge game. DeAndre Ayton should also play well as Horford won’t be playing. Not sure Grant Williams, Griffin, or Kornet can contain him if he’s on his game. Ayton is coming off a 20-point outing against the Mavs and has scored at least 20 in three of his last four games. With CP3 or not, this should be a very close game between two elite teams.

Final Celtics-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are at the beginning of a long road trip and I think they get off to a good start. Expect this game to be down to the wire but the Celtics get the “upset” win on the road.

Final Celtics-Suns Prediction & Pick: Celtics +1 (-112)