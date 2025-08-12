The Dallas Cowboys have had a rough offseason, with Micah Parsons publicly requesting a trade and feuding with team owner Jerry Jones. It all comes after a 2024 season that was already going off the rails but effectively ended when quarterback Dak Prescott went out with an injury in early November.

While Prescott remains one of the league's better quarterbacks, recently, ESPN sports media personality and noted Cowboys skeptic Stephen A. Smith took to the national airwaves to declare that Dallas is overpaying Prescott.

“That is a grand total of $82 million … in cap space for Jerry Jones. That's how you know you are overpaying your QB,” said Smith, referencing some of the restructuring that has been done to Prescott's contract over the years (via First Take on X, formerly Twitter).

Prescott signed a massive deal with the Cowboys prior to the start of last season that made him the highest paid quarterback in the league. While he has been a solid starter in Dallas for nearly a decade, he also hasn't ever performed particularly close to a “best in the league” level, making some fans wonder if that money would have been better allocated elsewhere on the roster.

What do the Cowboys do now?

Many pundits believe that Micah Parsons' highly publicized trade request was more of a negotiating tactic than it was a genuine desire to force his way out of Dallas.

Article Continues Below

However, it certainly spoke volumes about the players' deteriorating relationship with team owner Jerry Jones, who has overseen a slow and steady disintegration for the Cowboys from dynasty to laughingstock over the last three decades.

The Cowboys will now gear up for a 2025 NFL season in which many of their NFC counterparts have passed them by, particularly in their own divison.

The NFC East of course has the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles as well as last year's conference runner ups, the Washington Commanders.

Even the New York Giants seem poised to take a step forward this year.

The Cowboys will get their first shot at the Eagles when the season gets underway on September 4 in Philadelphia.