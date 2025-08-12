The first poster for Timothée Chalamet's ping-pong movie, which was directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme, is here ahead of the trailer drop.

A24 released the poster for the upcoming film on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. It features the title written in big, bold letters. Chalamet, who stars in the title role, is shrunken to the size of a ping-pong ball. “Dream big,” the tagline beneath the title reads.

MARTY SUPREME. Trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/KCh6WITpnF — A24 (@A24) August 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

A trailer will drop the following day on Wednesday, August 13. For the third year in a row, Chalamet is set to star in a major Christmastime release. In 2023, he starred in Wonka. The following year, he played Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

What is Timothée Chalamet's ping-pong movie Marty Supreme about?

Marty Supreme is a movie about Marty Mauser, a table tennis legend. Chalamet will play Marty, and the cast will also include Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler, the Creator.

Safdie co-wrote the script with Ronald Bronstein and directed the project. Safdie and Chalamet will also serve as producers of the project.

Marty Supreme will be released by A24 on December 25, 2025. Chalamet is likely hoping for his second-straight Oscar nomination for his performance.

The Safdie brothers (Josh and Benny Safdie) recently split. However, they are both directing projects for A24. Benny's The Smashing Machine, a Mark Kerr biopic starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, will come out a couple of months before Marty Supreme in October 2025.

Chalamet has been on a hot streak in recent years. Wonka was a smash hit, grossing over $600 million at the box office. His portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown landed him his second Oscar nomination.

Earlier in his career, Chalamet gained fame for his role in Interstellar. From there, he continued making a name for himself in One & Two, Love the Coopers, and Call Me by Your Name.

In the subsequent years, Chalamet starred in high-profile projects like Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy, Little Women, The French Dispatch, and Don't Look Up. He also leads Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise as Paul Atreides. Dune: Part Two was another hit for him, grossing over $700 million at the box office.