By Daniel Donabedian · 6 min read

The Boston Celtics are 25 games into their 2022-23 campaign, and what a fantastic start it has been. At 20-5, the Celtics sit atop the NBA standings with the league’s best record, and much of that is due to the stellar play of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

But in addition to Boston’s burgeoning superstars, the Celtics have a deep bench and a tough, young coach in Joe Mazzulla at the helm. While the Green Team might have been flunking during a chaotic offseason, so far the Celtics’ early-season grades are at the top of the class.

Let’s hand out some grades to see how the players have fared this year in Beantown.

Jayson Tatum

After an offseason filled with rest rather than summer basketball, Jayson Tatum is playing at the top of his game.

He’s currently a favorite on the MVP ladder and has media pundits and former players showering him with praise, for good reason.

The 24-year-old is putting up 30.8 points per game to go along with 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. Plus, he’s scoring efficiently, as the three-time All-Star is shooting 48.0% from the field (compared to his 45.8% career average). If that’s not enough, Tatum’s defense has looked as stout as ever. While one block a game isn’t an insane average, the Duke standout has started to wow people on both sides of the ball this season:

Jayson Tatum with the lockdown defense and goes coast-to-coast for the easy dunk 🔒pic.twitter.com/YmOTtIcwDb — Celtics Nation (@CelticsNationCP) December 5, 2022

Although he still has the occasional cold game, Tatum has taken another leap forward this year. He’s performing at an MVP level and proving that he can go head-to-head and win against some of the league’s best talent.

Grade: A+

Jaylen Brown

A lot of the talk this season has focused on Tatum’s elite play, but Jaylen Brown deserves just as much hype. He and Tatum have formed the NBA’s most formidable duo, as the 26-year-old is scoring 26.7 per outing on 50.4% shooting from the field.

More recently, the 2021 All-Star has been working on his turnover problem, one of the few flaws in his game. In the Celtics’ last game, they took down the Toronto Raptors with the help of Brown’s 22 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and zero turnovers:

Jaylen Brown went exactly 90 minutes without a turnover from the 4th quarter of Friday night’s game to the 4th quarter tonight. — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 6, 2022

If Brown can continue to take care of the ball, he’ll continue to flourish in the NBA. He’s already All-NBA caliber, but if he keeps up his impressive stats he’ll be on his way to another All-Star appearance.

Grade: A

Marcus Smart

The longest-tenured Celtic on the roster is point guard Marcus Smart, and he has been looking like the experienced and crafty leader Celtics fans have come to love.

While a variety of injuries have kept him sidelined for a few games this season, Smart has played great on the whole. He’s still a reliable scorer when the C’s need it (12.1 points per game), but most importantly he has been an amazing passer so far.

With 7.6 assists per outing, Smart has facilitated the ball this season better than he has during any other season of his eight-year career:

Marcus Smart is the 5th player in the NBA record books to log at least 10 points, 8 assists, and 2 steals in a single quarter. The others are James Harden, LeBron James, Charlie Ward, and Trae Young. — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 29, 2022

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has still been up to the task on the other end of the floor as well, as he’s averaging 1.1 steals per game and forcing his assignments to take less-than-ideal shots. If Smart can remain healthy, he could be in for a career year.

Grade: A-

Al Horford

Another Celtics veteran who has been around the block is center Al Horford. Although he recently inked a two-year, $20 million contract, Horford is in the twilight of his career. Yet, that doesn’t mean the 36-year-old isn’t still contributing to Boston’s winning ways.

While the five-time All-Star has sat out a few games for rest, he’s averaging a respectable 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. But perhaps the most astounding statistic of Horford’s 2022-23 season is his impressive 46.6% 3-point percentage.

Big Al has adapted his game to fit the modern NBA, and while he can still defend and score in the paint like the bigs of old, he has become a decent threat from beyond the arc. As of Dec. 4, he even had the fifth-best 3-point percentage in the entire league:

The Celtics begin the road trip all over this list… NBA – 3-POINT SHOOTING

1. Watanabe, Bkn

2. BROGDON, BOS

3. Lee, Phx

4. Caldwell-Pope, Den

5. HORFORD, BOS

6. HAUSER, BOS

7. Grant, Por

8. Ingram, NO

9. Olynyk, Utah

10. Green, Dal

11. G. WILLIAMS, BOS

14. WHITE, BOS — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 4, 2022

Those rankings will likely change as the season progresses, however Horford’s improved shooting is undeniable. He might be older than Boston’s own coach, but he brings productive minutes to the table consistently for the C’s.

Grade: B+

Malcolm Brogdon

The newest Celtic on the squad has impressed in Boston. With 13.9 points per game and an insane 49.4% conversion rate from beyond the arc, Brogdon has everything the C’s were missing last year.

The former Rookie of the Year is a calming presence off the Boston bench who can provide great minutes on offense as well as defense. Although he has already missed five games this season, when he’s on the court he has been a net positive for the C’s who knows how to make winning plays.

And the Celtics’ love for Brogdon has been returned by him, as the former Indiana Pacer enjoys being a part of such a cohesive team:

Malcolm Brogdon says he's never been a part of a team like the Boston Celtics: “Nothing close. This is a treat for any NBA player.” (Via @JaredWeissNBA ) pic.twitter.com/h0JbYO1rQF — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 29, 2022

If the C’s can manage to keep him healthy, they’ll have a great weapon off the bench for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Grade: A-

Grant Williams

To the dismay of many Batman fans, Williams didn’t sign a contract extension with the Celtics this past offseason. And so far, he’s showing the front office why that was a mistake.

Coming off his best season, the 24-year-old has taken another step forward this year. With more minutes than usual, Williams is averaging 9.1 points per game and hitting 45.6% of his triples. He has further solidified himself as a great 3-and-D option for the C’s, and his ability to guard almost any position cannot be understated.

If Boston doesn’t pay him when he becomes a restricted free agent this summer, another team will.

Grade: A

Derrick White

Perhaps the unsung hero of the current Celtics squad is guard Derrick White. Although he hasn’t been a starter for his whole career, White has excelled in that role this season, as he’s putting up 10.8 points per game and (like many other Celtics) shooting it well from deep (43.4%). His 3-point percentage is even more impressive when you compare it to last year when White was shooting a measly 30.4% from beyond the arc.

Offense aside, White truly embraces the defensive part of the game. He has been able to match up well on tough assignments and is one of Boston’s best isolation defenders:

Celtics leaders in isolation defense: 1. Jayson Tatum (0.73 points per play)

2. Derrick White (0.88)

3. Sam Hauser (0.92) Hauser is surprisingly top 10 among all players defending at least 1.5 ISO per game, per NBA tracking. ✳️ MORE: https://t.co/w1G1uPsoKWpic.twitter.com/oz9XOn8Im9 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) December 7, 2022

Similarly to a lot of the Celtics surrounding Tatum and Brown, White has been an excellent two-way player to supplement the skills of Boston’s stars.

Grade: A

Sam Hauser

Adding to the Celtics’ bench depth this season is sharpshooter Sam Hauser. The 24-year-old was a bit of a wild card coming into the year, as he had barely played enough NBA minutes to really be evaluated. Yet, since his minutes increase, he has stepped up to the challenge and torched a couple of teams with his quick release:

Sam Hauser with the quick trigger splashes the corner 3 to hit a new career high 18 points pic.twitter.com/bx0Ku5bSbF — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) November 10, 2022

Off the bench, he’s averaging a respectable 7.1 points per game in just 16.7 minutes per outing. While his mediocre defense and athleticism can make him a target for opposing offenses, his shooting proves that the C’s made the right choice when signing him to a new deal.

Grade: B+