Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is changing things up for All-Star Weekend.

One of the stars of the Boston Celtics is giving it a shot in the broadcast booth. The Celtics' Jayson Tatum is set to make his debut as a broadcaster during NBA All-Star Weekend, per The Athletic.

Tatum is going to be an analyst for some of the weekend's festivities, including the 3-point contest. Tatum is also expected to be part of the analysis of the Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Challenge. The challenge is expected to be one of the marquee events of the All-Star Weekend. There are a handful of special broadcasters getting involved in the events including Draymond Green, per The Athletic.

Celtics fans surely hope Tatum is as good a broadcaster as he is a player. Tatum is one of the stars for the Celtics, averaging 27 points and more than 8 rebounds a game this season. The small forward has had double-doubles in his last two games for the team, against the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards. Tatum is a five-time NBA All-Star who was also named the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 All-Star game.

The Celtics drafted Tatum as the third overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. He's helped the Celtics get to the top of the Eastern Conference standings this season. The Celtics have a 41-12 record, and are first in the East. The team next plays the struggling Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. That game tips off at 7:30 Eastern.

The All-Star game is Saturday. The traditional Saturday Night NBA All-Star broadcast will air on TNT, TBS and Max starting at 8:00 Eastern, per The Athletic.