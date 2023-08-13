Jayson Tatum is absolutely ecstatic to see his good friend and Boston Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown land the biggest NBA contract ever (for now at least).

After some time of waiting, Brown finally inked an extension with the Celtics this offseason that would pay him $304 million over five years. As mentioned, it made him the highest-paid player in the NBA, surpassing Nikola Jokic's $276 million supermax deal from 2022.

Now in a recent interview, Tatum opened up about Brown's deal with the Celtics and shared how hyped he is for his fellow Boston superstar. However, he emphasized that he's not surprised by it given that it's a “no-brainer” move.

“Much deserved, it was a no brainer. So I'm happy for him and his family. It's life changing. It's a big deal. I'm happy we're going to have him for however much longer we've got him for. I'm happy about that,” Tatum told the Boston Globe in an exclusive interview.

Keeping Jaylen Brown means the Celtics have every plan to continue building around him and Jayson Tatum. As for Tatum himself, it's definitely great news since he will have a consistent partner in his bid to help bring Boston to the promised land.

Business wise, Tatum has every reason to be happy about Brown's contract as well. After all, it also sets him up to a nice payday when it's his time to get an extension. He is eligible for an extension next offseason, and Tatum is projected to land a contract at the $338 million range.

It remains to be seen what the Celtics will actually do, but Tatum and Brown could really end up becoming the highest-paid players in the NBA come 2024.