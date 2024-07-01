It was a big day for the Boston Celtics faithful. Everything started off with Wyc Grousbeck along with the other owners selling shares of the team. Then, the NBA Free Agency craze hit everyone inside the organization. Derrick White was the first to get a massive deal. After that, it was Jayson Tatum's turn to reap the efforts that he has sown into this organization. If all goes well, a dynasty with him and Jaylen Brown could be coming up in Beantown.

Tatum is planning to ink a $314 million deal with the Celtics, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The All-NBA forward will see this contract span up until the 2029-30 season. It will now be the largest contract that anyone has ever signed in league history.

This NBA Free Agency extension is so insane that it beat out Jaylen Brown's $304 million deal which was considered the biggest at the time of signing. With this effort by Brad Stevens and the front office, the Celtics faithful went absolutely crazy online. There were a ton of reactions from positive praises all the way to mind-boggled individuals.

Jayson Tatum's big deal is unfathomable for most fans

The first few reactions signaled the same thing. They were confused as to how the Celtics were able to get Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown this much money in NBA Free Agency.

“Jaylen Brown: 5 years 285 million. Jayson Tatum: 5 years 314 million. Derrick White: 4 years 126 million. Jrue Holiday: 4 years 135 million. Where tf are they getting this money from?” a puzzled fan said.

Some were pointing out how Tatum loves the figure so much, “Jayson Tatum never stops reppin the 314. Even got 314 million out of his new deal. We see you, Jayson. You deserve it bro- signed everybody back in #Thelou #Stlouis #314.”

Others were very baffled about the weight of the bag that the Celtics gave him, “$71.4 million: What Jayson Tatum will make in the last season of his deal. $77.8 million: Payroll of the entire NBA, 1983-84 season.”

The Celtics faithful were the ones who loved that their star player stayed in NBA Free Agency, “Jayson Tatum getting his well-deserved bag from the Celtics as the contract extension is over $300 million, which is the largest deal in NBA history. This dude grew up this season as one of the top players in the league and a champion!!”

A big factor in the Celtics' success

This deal comes to no one's surprise. Tatum has been leading the Celtics since Kyrie Irving left. His partnership with Jaylen Brown saw them dispel a lot of vitriol and made them hoop better. 2024 is the year when they finally got over the hump to win the whole thing.

Now, it is up to Tatum to live up to his contract. Brown was able to accomplish this feat by completely blazing up in the postseason which netted him the Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy. Tatum, on the other hand, has already given the Celtics so much. He is already a five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection. His playmaking and scoring chops are only going to get better because his prime is just about to hit.

A dynasty is rising and it looks like the Celtics are going to be the beneficiaries.