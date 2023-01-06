By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Jayson Tatum was not going to let the Boston Celtics suffer a third straight loss. With Tatum putting on a show, the Celtics scored the first win of their current road trip Thursday night by downing Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, 124-95.

Tatum finished the game with a triple-double, generating 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists to go with a steal and a couple of blocks in 35 minutes. It’s also the kind of stat line not seen from a Celtics player since the days of the legendary Larry Bird, per StatMuse.

The Celtics arrived in Dallas coming off back-to-back blowout losses to the Denver Nuggets last Sunday and to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. The defeat at the hands of the Thunder was an especially tough one to swallow for the Celtics, which got bludgeoned by a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less Oklahoma City team by 33 points.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are a much better team than that and they showed that by scoring a blowout victory of their own by stopping the red-hot Mavericks, who came into Thursday’s game on a seven-game win streak.

Boston did it on both ends against the Mavs, as the Celtics not only scored over 120 points but held Dallas to just 37.8 percent shooting from the field. Doncic was limited to only 23 points on a salty 7-for-23 shooting from the field, thanks in part ot Jayson Tatum, who can be just as great on that end of the floor.

With momentum back for the Celtics, they will look to sustain when they play their final game of the road trip on Saturday versus the San Antonio Spurs.