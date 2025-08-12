The New York Mets are 1-9 over their last ten games. It is by far the team's worst stretch of the season, dropping them six games behind the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets' back-to-back walk-off losses to the Milwaukee Brewers was the last straw. New York manager Carlos Mendoza is considering replacing Frankie Montas with Nolan McLean or Brandon Sproat in the rotation.

Montas is headed to the bullpen after struggling since his return. The former Mets starter is 3-2 with a 6.38 ERA in eight appearances this season. His removal leaves an open spot in New York's rotation. The Mets await the return of Tylor Megill from the injured list, but the team needs a solution in the meantime. As of right now, Sproat and McLean are at the top of the list.

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Mendoza is leaning towards the two young starters.

“Top prospects Nolan McLean and Brandon Sproat are ‘in the conversation' to start in Montas' place, Carlos Mendoza said. The Mets will decide on their rotation replacement later this week,” DiComo said.

New York hopes that making a change to the rotation is the answer to their problems. Even though Montas' move is not motivated by injury, the odds of him seeing the field are slim to none. Mendoza has time to try out new pitchers in Montas' spot, but the team needs to start winning in order to track the Phillies down.

New York went from a team led by their rotation to one lacking consistency on the mound. Mendoza spoke about Kodai Senga's struggles earlier this season. His issues, combined with Megill's injury, has Mets fans concerned about their future.

New York took care of its bullpen at the trade deadline. Now, the starting rotation is in question moving forward. Unless he impresses Mendoza quickly, Montas' time as a starter is over. Sproat and McLean have had their moments in the minor leagues this season, and one of the two will get a chance to play a significant role on a playoff contender.

Regardless of what happens, New York needs to end its slump. The Phillies are running away with the division and the guaranteed playoff berth that goes with it.