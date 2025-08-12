Time keeps moving, and the NFL is constantly evolving — and Aaron Rodgers is one of the active veterans still witnessing it firsthand. Now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the four-time NFL MVP delivered a memorable remark during the 2025 preseason. Before last weekend's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the veteran quarterback told reporters he “pulled a Joe Biden” during warmups, glancing at the opposing sideline and realizing he barely knew anyone there.

Entering his 21st NFL season, Rodgers said he only recognized Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, running backs coach Chad Morton, and had met quarterback Trevor Lawrence “a couple of times.” Beyond that, the 41-year-old admitted he felt like a stranger until he spotted teammates Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt and decided to walk alongside them.

“One of the weird things is I'm 21 years in the league, so I'm over there (asking myself), ‘Who do I know on Jacksonville?' I know Heath Farwell, special teams coach; I played against him. I know Chad Morgan; he was with us. And I've met Trevor a few times.

So I was kind of looking around, doing the Joe Biden, and was like, ‘Alright, well I guess I don't know anybody here, so I'm just gonna walk off.' I found Cam Heyward and TJ Watt and huddled up next to them,” he said.

Rodgers debuted in 2005; most of his contemporaries have since retired or transitioned into coaching. While Pittsburgh went on to defeat Jacksonville 31-25, the exchange highlighted how different today's league is from the one where Rodgers thrived for nearly two decades.

Rodgers joined the Steelers this offseason after the New York Jets ended their two-year run with him. His first season in New York ended after just four snaps due to a torn Achilles. While he posted a 90.4 passer rating over 18 games between 2023 and 2024, the Jets finished last year with a 5-12 record. Pittsburgh signed him to a one-year deal, and Rodgers has acknowledged this season could be his last.

Determined to give Rodgers another Lombardi Trophy, the Steelers built a roster around him featuring a top-tier defense and the headline addition of wide receiver DK Metcalf. During training camp, Rodgers has shown flashes of his Super Bowl-winning form, earning praise from former Steeler Ryan Clark, who said:

"I can confirm it, AaronRodgers can still really throw the football… It's crazy in person!"