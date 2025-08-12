The Green Bay Packers come into 2025 with high expectations after a disappointing playoff exit last year. After drafting Matthew Golden in the first round, eyes were on the offense in training camp. Packers quarterback Jordan Love is on the shelf, however, after undergoing left thumb surgery. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on the end result of the surgery.

“A source said that quarterback Jordan Love's surgery went ‘perfect.' The Packers are hopeful he can do some things in practice next week, but his first game action won't be until the regular-season opener,” Silverstein reported.

Love struggled in the preseason opener against the Jets, going 1-5 with just seven yards in two drives. The one completion was to Golden, leaving some optimism for the immediate future. That relationship will be important, especially considering Jayden Reed's recent injury.

The Packers could not leave the game against the Jets with a lot of positives. Their defense was dominated in Justin Fields' lone drive, and no receiver had more than two receptions. The NFC North will be a tough division again, and poor returns on early preseason games are not a good way to start for Green Bay.

The Packers hit the road to play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in their next preseason game. They will need better performances from key players with Malik Willis under center.

Green Bay opens the regular season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a 4:25 game with a lot of eyeballs on it. If that is Love's first game action after this poor Jets performance, it could lead to struggles.

The Packers did lose Love for a few games after the infamous season opener in Brazil, and Malik Willis was solid. He may be asked to pick up some slack again in the regular season in 2025.