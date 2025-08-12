The Green Bay Packers come into 2025 with high expectations after a disappointing playoff exit last year. After drafting Matthew Golden in the first round, eyes were on the offense in training camp. Packers quarterback Jordan Love is on the shelf, however, after undergoing left thumb surgery. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on the end result of the surgery.

“A source said that quarterback Jordan Love's surgery went ‘perfect.' The Packers are hopeful he can do some things in practice next week, but his first game action won't be until the regular-season opener,” Silverstein reported.

Love struggled in the preseason opener against the Jets, going 1-5 with just seven yards in two drives. The one completion was to Golden, leaving some optimism for the immediate future. That relationship will be important, especially considering Jayden Reed's recent injury.

The Packers could not leave the game against the Jets with a lot of positives. Their defense was dominated in Justin Fields' lone drive, and no receiver had more than two receptions. The NFC North will be a tough division again, and poor returns on early preseason games are not a good way to start for Green Bay.

Article Continues Below

The Packers hit the road to play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in their next preseason game. They will need better performances from key players with Malik Willis under center.

Green Bay opens the regular season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a 4:25 game with a lot of eyeballs on it. If that is Love's first game action after this poor Jets performance, it could lead to struggles.

The Packers did lose Love for a few games after the infamous season opener in Brazil, and Malik Willis was solid. He may be asked to pick up some slack again in the regular season in 2025.

More Green Bay Packers News
t the New York Jets during their football game on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers’ backup Malik Willis projects confidence ahead of Jordan Love thumb surgeryBenedetto Vitale ·
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) and head coach Matt LaFleur walk onto the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.William Glasheen/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Packers’ Matt LaFleur sounds off on Jordan Love practicing before surgeryCaleb Nixon ·
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst teases when Christian Watson will return from injuryZachary Weinberger ·
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden slaps hands with young fans as he walks to practice on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Lambeau Field.
Packers’ Matthew Golden surprises grandma with new home in emotional videoBenjamin Adducchio ·
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Packers’ Jordan Love thumb surgery comes with Week 1 promiseRexwell Villas ·
New York Jets tight end Stone Smartt (84) runs the ball for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah Simmons (28) during the second half at Lambeau Field.
Packers’ Butkus Award winner struggles at LB vs. Jets, prompting concernJosh Davis ·