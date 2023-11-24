Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla loved what he saw from Jaylen Brown in Wednesday's victory vs the Bucks.

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics improved their record to an NBA-best 12-3 with a narrow home win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Although Boston was in control of this game essentially from the opening tip, running out to a 10-0 lead in the opening minutes of the contest, the Bucks were able to make things a little bit closer than Celtics fans would have liked, but Boston ultimately held on for the 119-116 victory.

One Celtics player who had a strong game against Milwaukee was Jaylen Brown, following up arguably his worst performance of the season in Boston's recent loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

After the game, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla got one hundred percent honest about how Brown was able to bounce back against Milwaukee.

“One, it's not overreacting to a long year, so you're going to have bad games,” said Mazzulla, per Celtics on CLNS. “And two, it's just his habits, regardless if he plays well or not, he does the same thing, same routine after shootaround, with his film, with reads on the court with his coaches, and so for him it's just he stays even-keeled. It's easy to trust him and know that he's going to work his way back.”

Against the Bucks, Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points. While Brown hasn't done much to ease the concerns this season about his shaky handle or his late-game decision making, there's still no denying how good of a pure scorer he can be when his jumper is falling, as it was on Wednesday night.