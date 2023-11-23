Celtics guard Jrue Holiday greeted his former Bucks teammates, including Giannis Antetokounmpo before Wednesday's clash.

Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night, and that called for a reunion with his former teammates, including Giannis Antetokounmpo. Just before the game, Holiday visited Antetokounmpo and company in the Bucks locker room.

Jrue Holiday greeting his old teammates Celtics Pregame Live is on now 📲https://t.co/QynkWWBPgj pic.twitter.com/MWD9GUYfOr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 22, 2023

The Bucks clearly still love Holiday even though he's now playing for one of Milwaukee's fiercest rivals in the Eastern Conference. After all, he had plenty of success when he suited up for Milwaukee from the 2020-21 to 2022-23 NBA seasons. During his stint with the Bucks, the Celtics guard averaged 18.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from behind the arc over the course of 193 games played (185 starts).

Of course, no one is forgetting that Holiday played a huge role in the Bucks winning the NBA championship in 2021. That NBA title will forever be a bond between Holiday and his former Bucks teammates.

Holiday was traded by the Bucks to the Portland Trail Blazers late last September in a three-team swap that landed Milwaukee future Hall of Famer point guard Damian Lillard. The Blazers would then trade Holiday to the Celtics on the first day of October for Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick (unprotected).

Holiday and the Celtics entered Wednesday's showdown against the Bucks looking to recover from a 121-118 overtime road loss to the Charlotte Hornets last Monday, which snapped Boston's six-game win streak.

The Celtics will see the Bucks three more times in the regular season after Wednesday's meeting — and perhaps again in the playoffs.