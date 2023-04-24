After several weeks of wearing a facial guard, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown finally shed his mask in dramatic fashion during a Game 4 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum was excited to see Brown ditch the mask, but first-year head coach Joe Mazzulla had a less thrilling reaction.

What did Joe Mazzulla see from Jaylen after he ditched the mask? "I saw his face" pic.twitter.com/UkfXX4fFar — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 24, 2023

Mazzulla’s deadpan delivery has become a regular part of his postgame humor with the media, yet he also showed a lot of appreciation for Brown’s 31-point performance.

“I saw his poise,” Mazzulla said, per NBC Sports Boston. “And I thought he did a great job making plays at the rim, operating in space, playing off two feet, making the right play. To me, he showed just tremendous poise especially on the offensive end. He had the ball in his hands making plays for himself and others.”

The two-time All-Star had worn a mask since early February when he suffered a facial fracture mid-game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Jaylen Brown seemed unbothered by the change in attire, as he averaged 27 points per game in March and donned the mask for longer than he actually had to.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On Sunday night versus the Hawks, Brown had enough. In Game 4 he went 1-for-7 from the field with his mask on but 11-for-15 once he took it off. The 26-year-old told the media that even though it was likely just a mental thing, he thought he needed a change.

Via Jared Weiss:

“Jaylen Brown on ditching the mask: ‘Maybe it was all in my head. I just felt like I needed a different look…As soon as I took it off, things started to turn around.'”

Although Masked JB is no more, the C’s left Atlanta with a significant win in Game 4. Brown and Tatum combined for 62 points to propel the Green Team to a 3-1 series lead. The first-round now returns to Boston, as the Celtics will face off against Atlanta at TD Garden on Tuesday night.