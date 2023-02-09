Jaylen Brown came into Wednesday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers a bit banged up. There was some doubt surrounding his playing status before the Sixers game due to a non-COVID illness, but he was able to give it a go. Unfortunately, he still ended up sitting out for the majority of the game after suffering a painful facial injury.

Brown lasted just 18 minutes in this one before being forced to exit in the second quarter with what has been diagnosed as a facial contusion. The worst part about it is that he took the hit courtesy of a nasty Jayson Tatum elbow:

Celtics star Jaylen Brown will not return to tonight’s game after colliding with Jayson Tatum and suffering a facial contusion 🙏pic.twitter.com/rYZkyxT0SH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 9, 2023

The elbow obviously wasn’t intentional, but that does not take away from the fact that it was awfully painful. Brown immediately hit the deck after the hit to his face, and it wasn’t long before he made his way to the locker room while holding onto his left cheek.

Brown was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest. He finished with four points, two rebounds, and three assists. Despite his absence, though, the extremely shorthanded Celtics were still able to take care of business, defeating the Sixers, 106-99.

There is no word yet on the status of Brown’s injury, but it did look pretty bad. He will likely undergo more tests on Thursday, which should determine the extent of the injury. The Celtics are off on Thursday but will be back in action on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. At this point, Jaylen Brown’s status for that one is up in the air.