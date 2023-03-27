Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is a 26-year-old man making millions in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean he’s above motherly advice.

Prior to Boston’s blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs last night, Brown was seen warming up and shooting around without his mask for his face injury. Brown has worn the facial guard for the last couple of weeks after taking an elbow to the face from teammate Jayson Tatum.

Although Brown told the media that he won’t really need the mask in a few days, his mom told him that he has to keep it on.

Via Jared Weiss:

“Jaylen Brown said his cheek isn’t fully healed, but that it takes 6 weeks for the cartilage to grow back to make it safe to take contact, but another 6 after that for it to fully heal. Said he had a few more days until he doesn’t need the mask, but his mom says it stays for now.”

Brown should not only continue to don the mask because of his mother’s instruction, but also because he’s been at the top of his game while wearing it.

During last night’s dominant 137-93 win over San Antonio, Brown put up 41 points and 13 rebounds in 36 minutes. Plus, San Antonio big Sandro Mamukelashvili might need a mask of his own after Brown gave him a facial with this thunderous dunk:

Jaylen Brown drops the HAMMER 🔨pic.twitter.com/XlrMOTWahs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

Over his last ten games, Brown is averaging 29.2 points per game on 53.1% shooting from the field. If he can keep his current play up, the Celtics should be in a great position come playoff time in April.

While some might worry about JB’s long-term future in Boston after his recent interviews that drew a lot of buzz, the Celtics star is focused on the present, and his stellar performances of late prove it. The two-time All-Star should be on track for his first All-NBA nod too, which would earn him a big payday if he chose to stay in Beantown.

All-NBA; money; Jaylen Brown; Pascal Siakam; Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/w89hNeXRzV — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 24, 2023

A masked Brown will reappear on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards, as the C’s will look to extend their current winning streak to four.