Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla had a different take on Jayson Tatum's ejection in the third quarter of their 125-119 win over the Sixers.

The Boston Celtics surprisingly found themselves in a tough battle at home against a Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey-less Philadelphia 76ers, and their tough game became even more difficult when Jayson Tatum was ejected in the third quarter after drawing his second technical foul for protesting the referee's decision to put his inadvertent elbow towards Robert Covington under review for a “hostile act”.

This ejection sparked some considerable fan outrage, as not only did fans feel like the officials were soft for throwing Tatum out for finding the notion that he elbowed Covington with intent to hurt so inexplicable, but also they felt like throwing out the Celtics star in a nationally-televised game was not in the spirit of the contest. Nevertheless, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla had a different take on the ejection, as he and Tatum just “laughed off” the ejection, which they can afford to do after they defeated the Sixers, 125-119.

“Smiled. Gave him a hug. Laughed it off,” Mazzulla recalled his interaction with the Celtics star in his postgame presser, per NBC Sports Boston.

"I think that type of passion and caring about it… I'd rather see that than nothing at all." Joe Mazzulla talks Jayson Tatum ejection and whether or not he will say anything to him about it pic.twitter.com/popM2YtfPM — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 2, 2023

In fact, in addition to having an overall positive interaction with Jayson Tatum after the game, Joe Mazzulla even recognized the importance of having some sort of emotional investment in the game, which the Celtics star showed which led to his ejection.

“I think some of that is important. Obviously, you don't want it to get into where it gets in the way of winning. But I think that type of passion and caring about it… I'd rather see that than nothing at all,” Mazzulla added.

Jayson Tatum may not wear his heart on his sleeve in the way Draymond Green would, but the Celtics star is as invested in any game as any, which fuels the way he approaches the game as the team's best player. It could have cost them on Friday night after his ejection, but the Celtics proceeded to rally in the fourth quarter after Tatum got booted out of the game.

Like Joe Mazzulla said, finding the right level of emotional investment is paramount to winning basketball, but at the most crucial moments, Tatum certainly knows how to handle himself, which is why the Celtics head coach is just allowing his best player to be his best self.