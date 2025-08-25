A huge cloud of uncertainty is hanging over the Boston Celtics ahead of the upcoming season as superstar Jayson Tatum could sit out the entire campaign due to his Achilles injury.

A notorious gym rat, the Celtics forward has been working hard in his recovery. Tatum even squeezed in a workout while attending the wedding of former Celtics guard Kemba Walker.

Boston hasn't announced any timetable, or even a rough estimate, regarding Tatum's possible return. But according to NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg, the team has put everything in place to allow the six-time All-Star to heal at an optimal pace.

“We think there is a 100 percent chance that Tatum is going to attack his rehab with a relentless energy and a desire to beat whatever the generally accepted timeline is for an Achilles rehab. The team 100 percent put Tatum in the best possible position to do such by getting him into surgery just hours after the tear, and with a surgeon known for his expertise and advancements in Achilles repair,” wrote Forsberg.

He noted that Tatum's attitude amid the toughest stretch of his career has been pretty optimistic. The Celtics forward recently said in a video that “better days are ahead.” Forsberg added that it was echoed by Celtics president Rich Gotham.

“It feels like the team’s reluctance to 1. Set a firm timeline and 2. Formally rule Tatum out for the 2025-26 season, even after a team like the (Indiana) Pacers did just that with Tyrese Haliburton, seems to suggest a desire to avoid putting any limitation on the rehab process. I thought team president Rich Gotham summed it up best when he recently noted, ‘What I know about JT is he’s going to do everything he can to put us in a position to make a decision,'” said Forsberg.

Tatum suffered the Achilles injury in their first-round series against the New York Knicks in the playoffs, practically derailing the Celtics' chances.

Last season, he averaged 26.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and a career-high 6.0 assists.

With Tatum out for an extended period, the Celtics will heavily rely on wingman Jaylen Brown and guards Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.