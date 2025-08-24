The 2025 offseason has been filled with new ventures — both good and bad — for the Boston Celtics' biggest stars. 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown has traveled across the world this summer and even started livestreaming his experiences on Twitch. Jayson Tatum has also done his fair share of traveling, albeit while rehabbing from a serious Achilles injury for the first time in his career.

One of Tatum's most recent trips brought him to California, where he attended the wedding of three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. The two hail from St. Louis and have been friends since childhood, with Beal serving as somewhat of a mentor to Tatum.

Prior to the marriage ceremony, Tatum was spotted on Saturday sporting a new look in a photo with fellow NBA groomsmen Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Garrett Temple:

Celtics fans were quick to point out Tatum's new hairstyle, and Brown was asked about it during one of his first livestreams ever on Sunday afternoon.

“They're saying JT got braids,” Brown said with a smile while reading his Twitch chat. “Nah, that's crazy…That's insane. JT just doing anything now.”

Shortly after teasing his teammate, Brown went on stage at the first annual InvestFest in Atlanta, less than an hour away from where he grew up in Marietta, Georgia.

The next time Brown is around his hometown, it'll likely be to face the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in 2026. It won't be a normal trip to “The A” for Boston, as Tatum will be sidelined and Brown will serve as the primary scoring option for the Green Team.

And for the first time in years, the Hawks will enter a season with better prospects than the Celtics. They had a productive offseason, trading for ex-Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis and landing two-way guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency.

Conversely, Boston's offseason was prolific as well, yet there was more subtraction than addition. To shed salary, the C's dealt Porzingis and former starting guard Jrue Holiday. Plus, they let backup center Luke Kornet walk and may have the same happen with veteran big man Al Horford.

No matter where Horford ends up, the 2025-26 regular season will be a new experience for the Jays. Tatum has never missed a significant stretch of games in the NBA and Brown has never been the sole go-to guy on the Celtics. That'll all change quickly when the C's kick off a season filled with novelty (and uncertainty) on Oct. 22 against the rival Philadelphia 76ers.

