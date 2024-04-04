The Boston Celtics are steamrolling their way through the Eastern Conference en route to a big season. The Celtics currently rest at first place in the East and reinforced their dominance on Wednesday night with a 135-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, showing the power of veteran leadership against the Western Conference upstarts.
The win included a fantastic performance from ‘The Unicorn,' Kristaps Porzingis, as the Celtics' offense ran wild vs. Chet Holmgren's team in Boston.
The win came amid a Jaylen Brown injury scare that had fans wondering prior to the matchup. Previously, the Celtics knocked off the Hornets in a game that led to a troll-job from Celtics star Jayson Tatum against a former teammate.
On Wednesday, Porzingis' performances took precedence as the Celtics bombarded the Thunder from every angle, knocking them off with style and aplomb in Beantown.
Prozingis Carries the Water for Celts vs. Thunder
The Celtics' performance still has people buzzing on Twitter due to their dominance over a contending team from America's Great Plains. Coach Joe Mazzula's team's dominance is sending shockwaves throughout the NBA and Porzingis' play is a big reason for it.
The Celtics Porzingis had a breathtaking stat line that even the great Celtics forward Larry Bird was never able to accomplish during his golden years with the team. Now, Joe Mazzulla's biggest reclamation project is rightfully getting the respect he deserves on Twitter and the rest of social media.
KP tonight:
27 PTS
12 REB
5 BLK
3 3P
The first Celtic in franchise history to reach those numbers in a game. https://t.co/VEVN4KNxdM
— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 4, 2024
The Celtics also got 24 points from Jayson Tatum and 23 points from Jaylen Brown in the winning effort as the veteran Porzingis held young gun Chet Holmgren to just 11 points on the evening.
“Love to see it,” one fan said in response.
Celtics' Next Opponent: Sacramento at Home
The Celtics' big win has positioned themselves for another landmark performance with the Sacramento Kings expect to visit on Friday in Beantown. The Celtics are far and way the better team record-wise this season but the Kings have plenty of firepower and recent big game success under their belts, along with a tough matchup for Porzingis in veteran Damontas Sabonis. Sabonis currently leads the NBA in rebounding with nearly 14 boards per game, leading Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Celtics' 60 wins on the season is seven more than their closest competitors Minnesota and Denver in the Western Conference, and far and away better than the Milwaukee Bucks' record in the East as the Bucks have just 47 wins on the season, a paltry sum compared to the first-place Celts' total.