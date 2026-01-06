Payton Pritchard had an impressive highlight to close out the first half of the Boston Celtics' matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Pritchard is going through the sixth season of his NBA career with the Celtics. He is building on the Sixth Man of the Year campaign he had last year, making a significant impact as a full-time starter this season.

Boston has seen Pritchard make strides in his game, having career highs in points, assists and rebounds. The scoring-minded guard continues to rack up highlights as he created an incredible one during Boston's contest against Chicago. The play took place in the final seconds of the first half as Pritchard fired a tough 3-pointer over three opposing defenders and nailed it to go into the break.

Payton Pritchard drilled this tough last-second three over three Bulls to close the first half 🚨 It's what he does 🤷‍♂️

How Payton Pritchard, Celtics played against Bulls

Payton Pritchard enjoyed a strong performance as he helped the Celtics take down the Bulls 115-101 at home.

Boston dominated Chicago throughout the first half, taking a 54-33 lead at halftime. Even though the Bulls got back into rhythm scoring-wise, the Celtics maintained control with excellent ball movement and active shooting from beyond the arc.

Perimeter shooting, stocks (steals and blocks) and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Celtics prevailed in all three categories by making 20 3-pointers, recording 11 stocks and limiting their turnovers to just eight. It wasn't the same for the Bulls as they converted 16 triples, made six stocks and committed 13 turnovers.

Five players scored in double-digits for Boston in the win, including Pritchard. He finished with a stat line of 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a steal. He shot 8-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Anfernee Simons led the team in scoring with 27 points and three assists, Jaylen Brown had 14 points and eight rebounds, Neemias Queta put up 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Derrick White provided 10 points and seven assists.

Boston improved to a 23-12 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the New York Knicks and two games above the Toronto Raptors while trailing the Detroit Pistons by 3.5 games.

Rolling with four consecutive wins, the Celtics will look forward to their next matchup at home. They host the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.