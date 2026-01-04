Jaylen Brown went off for a 50-point performance during the Boston Celtics' matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Brown has taken a massive leap throughout his 10th season in the NBA with the Celtics. He has become fully comfortable as Boston's top option with Jayson Tatum rehabbing his Achilles, cementing himself in the elite conversation while keeping the squad in the playoff picture.

Not only that, but his name has been in the recent headlines. Brown called out the NBA for snubbing him for the Player of the Month Award in December, selecting Jalen Brunson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander instead. This indicated that he believes his performances to be better that the league would recognize.

In 35 minutes of action, Brown torched the Clippers' defense. He finished with a stat line of 50 points, five assists and three rebounds. He shot 18-of-26 from the field, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line. His final shot to reach 50 points took place with four minutes remaining in the game, seeing the star forward drive into the paint and put up the shot as it went through the hoop.

How Jaylen Brown, Celtics played against Clippers

Jaylen Brown enjoyed another career night as he led the Celtics to a dominant win over the Clippers on the road.

Boston got off to a solid start, taking a 42-28 after the first quarter. Even though Los Angeles cut the deficit down to six at halftime, the Celtics fired back with a 75-52 display in the second half, taking full control of the game and never looking back.

Perimeter shooting and rebounding made the difference in this matchup. The Celtics prevailed in both categories as they made 24 3-pointers and secured 46 rebounds. It wasn't the same for the Clippers as they only knocked down 15 triples and grabbed 30 rebounds.

Six players scored in double-digits for Boston in the win, including Brown. Derrick White delivered a strong performance with 29 points, seven assists, four rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. He shot 10-of-20 overall, including 5-of-12 from downtown, and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe. Anfernee Simons came next with 15 points and four assists, Jordan Walsh had 13 points and 13 rebounds, Payton Pritchard put up 12 points and eight assists, while Luka Garza provided 11 points and six rebounds.

Boston improved to a 22-12 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games above the Toronto Raptors and 2.5 games above the Philadelphia 76ers while trailing the New York Knicks by 0.5 games and Detroit Pistons by three games.

The Celtics will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET.