After finding himself on the wrong end of being posterized by Utah Jazz's Walter Clayton Jr., Boston Celtics guard Derrick White could only blame himself. In a game where White's seven blocks against the Jazz made history, he was happy his team got the win. The Celtics beat the Jazz, 129-119.

After the game, White addressed getting dunked on during his walk-off interview.

“I gotta watch the scouting report, I gotta talk to the coaches, because that was definitely not in there. I didn't know he had it like that.”

White led the Celtics with 27 points to go with his career-high seven blocks. He also finished with seven rebounds, and six assists. Jalen Brown added 23 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, and two steals, and Anfernee Simons chipped in 20 points, five rebounds, four assists, and one steal off the bench.

Keyonte George's 37 points led the Jazz. Jusuf Nurkic added 26 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, and Lauri Markkanen finished with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Derrick White speechless after making history in Celtics win

After All-Star Jaylen Brown tied Larry Bird's record in a 114-108 loss to the Trail Blazers, Celtics guard Derrick White tied the NBA record for most blocks in a single game by a guard. White, alongside Brown, are two of the Celtics' key catalysts for why they have one of the better record in the Eastern Conference.

When White was informed of his historic performance, he was shocked.

“That's kind of crazy. I don't know what to say,” White said.

For Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, White's seven blocks are a testament to expotential growth as one of the league's better defending guards, he said, per Sports Illustrated's Bobby Krivitsky.

“He picks and chooses his spots really well,” Mazzulla said. “I think he’s finding a great balance of knowing when to score within the offense versus letting the guys kind of do their thing. He spends a ton of time on reading the game and the execution of the game.”

The Celtics continue their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Kings on Thursday.