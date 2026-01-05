The San Antonio Spurs' reign at the top of the NBA power rankings wasn't expected to last long after three straight wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder, especially with how dominant the defending champions have been all season. However, as the calendar has flipped to 2026, the Thunder's chances of winning back-to-back titles are certainly up in the air.

As good as Oklahoma City has been, nearing the halfway point in the season, many teams have exceeded expectations and are beginning to appear as true challengers.

In the Western Conference, the Spurs have already made this very clear, and others, like the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves, have recently crossed the 20-win plateau. Of course, you can't count out the Denver Nuggets when healthy, nor the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the biggest surprise, likely of the entire 2025-26 NBA season to this point, has been the job Joe Mazzulla has done coaching the Boston Celtics without Jayson Tatum.

Many believed this year to be a reset for the Celtics after watching Tatum go down with a torn Achilles in the playoffs and seeing Brad Stevens trade away key veterans like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Well, here we are in January with the Celtics just 3.5 games back of first place in the East and very much in the championship equation, especially with Jaylen Brown playing at an MVP level.

Brown is one of four players this season averaging over 30 points per game, and he has been the catalyst behind Boston's offense, which ranks second in the league behind only the Nuggets and MVP-favorite Nikola Jokic. Now that Jokic is sidelined with his knee injury, could Brown make a serious push for the MVP award?

The Celtics have slowed things down tremendously this season and play at a very methodical pace. Still, they are among the best when it comes to perimeter shooting, and leading the league in the fewest turnovers per game has allowed Mazzulla's group to flourish offensively.

Depth was a big concern in Boston entering the 2025-26 season, and yet names nobody was paying attention to are stepping up for this team in a huge way. Is the Celtics' success during the first half of the season sustainable heading into the heart of trade season and trending toward the All-Star break in February?

As of now, the Celtics appear to be a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference, which could make them real contenders, and that's why they are on the verge of entering the top five of the NBA power rankings with 2026 underway.

Previous 2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Week 0 (Preseason) | Offseason

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (+1)

2025-26 Record: 30-6 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (W11), vs. POR (W29), at GSW (W37), at PHX (L3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (1/5), vs. UTA (1/7), at MEM (1/9), vs. MIA (1/11)

Although the Thunder are back in the top spot of the NBA power rankings here in 2026, this team has looked super vulnerable over the last handful of weeks. Oklahoma City has gone 2-5 over its last seven games against teams over .500 this season. Not to mention, they are just 1-3 over their last four road games.

As talented as the Thunder are, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren leading the way, this group outside of SGA has struggled in their recent losses.

At the same time, there is a common denominator in all six of the Thunder's losses this season, as Oklahoma City has shot just 30.9 percent from 3-point range in its losses this year. Through 36 games, the Thunder have shot 36.7 percent from 3-point range, the eighth-best percentage in the NBA.

2. San Antonio Spurs (-1)

2025-26 Record: 25-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (L12), vs. NYK (W2), at IND (W10), vs. POR (L5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MEM (1/6), vs. LAL (1/7), at BOS (1/10), at MIN (1/11)

Losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers have resulted in the Spurs dropping a spot in the NBA power rankings, but this group is currently dealing with some injury concerns.

Devin Vassell injured his left adductor in the loss against Cleveland, and then Victor Wembanyama hyperextended his left knee in the team's big 134-132 win over the New York Knicks. The good news is that Wembanyama should be returning to the court this upcoming week, but the bad news is that Vassell is sidelined indefinitely with his left adductor strain.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Spurs now that Vassell is out, as his production and shooting on the wing next to De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Wembanyama has been essential to their overall success.

3. Houston Rockets (+2)

2025-26 Record: 21-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (W7), at BKN (W24), at DAL (L6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (1/5), at POR (1/7), at POR (1/9), at SAC (1/11)

Even though the Rockets are currently in fifth place in the West, this group has cemented itself as one of the best in the NBA with their point differential and elite two-way play.

Houston trails only the Thunder (+14.7) in point differential this season at +8.6, and these two teams are the only ones in the league to rank inside the top six in both offensive and defensive rating.

The only concerning aspect surrounding the Rockets is that their last four losses have each been to teams well below .500 this season. Houston saw its four-game win streak snapped on Saturday in a 110-104 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

4. Detroit Pistons (+3)

2025-26 Record: 26-9 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (W22), vs. MIA (L6), at CLE (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (1/5), vs. CHI (1/7), vs. LAC (1/10)

The Detroit Pistons are moving back up the NBA power rankings this week following a huge 22-point win over the Los Angeles Lakers and a close 114-110 win over the Cavs. Detroit is now only 3.5 games behind the Thunder for the best record in the NBA this season, and they hold a three-game lead over the Knicks for the East's 1-seed.

However, the Pistons have been inconsistent as of late outside of Cade Cunningham. These worries, specifically on offense, could cause some problems moving forward now that Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris will each miss at least a week with ankle and hip injuries, respectively.

Home challenges against the Knicks and a rising Clippers team are to come for the Pistons, who have gone 12-3 in Detroit this season compared to being 13-6 on the road.

5. New York Knicks (-2)

2025-26 Record: 23-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (W5), at SAS (L2), vs. ATL (L12), vs. PHI (L11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DET (1/5), vs. LAC (1/7), at PHX (1/9), at POR (1/11)

Josh Hart's absence is being felt by the Knicks right now, as this team has lost three straight games for the first time since the third, fourth, and fifth games of the 2025-26 season. Hart suffered an ankle injury on Christmas Day and is not expected to receive an update until around Jan. 9.

Without Hart, teams have been able to find success forcing Jalen Brunson to rush the Knicks' attack on offense, and this team, as a result, has been taken out of their rhythm. New York has looked frustrated, they have no secondary shot creation, and their defense has been exposed as of late.

Over their last eight games, the Knicks are surrendering an average of 123.6 points per game. This is the sixth-worst mark in the league during this stretch, and New York has gone 4-4 over these eight games as a result.

6. Boston Celtics (+2)

2025-26 Record: 22-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W10), at SAC (W14), at LAC (W31)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (1/5), vs. DEN (1/7), vs. TOR (1/9), vs. SAS (1/10)

Are the Celtics real threats in the Eastern Conference? With Tatum out, it seemed like an obvious answer that Boston was destined to take a step back. That has not happened for Joe Mazzulla's group, as they have been one of the best offensive teams in the league to this point.

Jaylen Brown has been fantastic, and Boston has lost only three games since the start of December, two of which were on the road to sub.-500 teams.

The Celtics can continue to make a statement in the East and possibly overtake the Knicks for the 2-seed before the trade deadline with key matchups against a beaten-up Denver squad and San Antonio this upcoming week.

7. Phoenix Suns (+2)

2025-26 Record: 21-14 | Last Week's Schedule: at WAS (W14), at CLE (L16), vs. SAC (W27), vs. OKC (W3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at HOU (1/5), at MEM (1/7), vs. NYK (1/9), vs. WAS (1/11)

Next to the Celtics, we have to give recognition to the Phoenix Suns and first-year head coach Jordan Ott as the biggest surprise in the West. The Suns are seven games above .500 right now after many thought they wouldn't come close to making the playoffs in the offseason, and Ott's group has found success through their physicality on defense.

Dillon Brooks has helped set this never-back-down tone for the Suns on defense, and they have picked up some impressive wins over the Lakers and Thunder as of late.

A much-anticipated matchup with Houston on Monday night offers another opportunity for the Suns to rise in the NBA power rankings.

8. Denver Nuggets (-4)

2025-26 Record: 23-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (L24), at TOR (W3), at CLE (L5), at BKN (L12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHI (1/5), at BOS (1/7), vs. ATL (1/9), vs. MIL (1/11)

No team has been hit harder by injuries as of late than the Denver Nuggets. Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun have missed weeks with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively, and Cam Johnson recently went down with a knee sprain. Now, MVP favorite Nikola Jokic is sidelined for what is expected to be a month after hyperextending his knee.

Jamal Murray is playing at an All-Star level, but he alone cannot carry the Nuggets. That is why Denver has lost two straight games and six of its last nine overall.

The good news in Denver is that Gordon and Braun are nearing their returns from injury, which will allow the Nuggets to begin making up some of their lost ground over the last couple of weeks.

9. Cleveland Cavaliers (+4)

2025-26 Record: 20-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAS (W12), vs. PHX (W16), vs. DEN (W5), vs. DET (L4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at IND (1/6), at MIN (1/8), vs. MIN (1/10)

Are the Cavs finally finding their footing after a lackluster showing in December? Cleveland started 2026 with a resilient five-point win over Jamal Murray and Denver, but then Donovan Mitchell's 30-point performance wasn't enough to get the Cavaliers past the Pistons in a 114-110 loss on Sunday.

Cleveland continues to be a very up-and-down club to this point, struggling to look like the same defensive unit they were a season ago when they won 64 games.

At some point, Cleveland will probably find their footing and turn things around, but will it be too late when this happens? That is the big question surrounding the Cavs and their core group right now, one that will certainly be questioned in the offseason should this team fail to make a deep playoff push yet again.

10. Minnesota Timberwolves (-4)

2025-26 Record: 23-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (W35), at ATL (L24), at MIA (W10), at WAS (W26)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (1/6), vs. CLE (1/8), at CLE (1/10), vs. SAS (1/11)

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up three double-digit wins this past week, highlighted by a huge 136-101 win over the Chicago Bulls. This team also suffered a 126-102 loss to an Atlanta Hawks team that has struggled defensively and was without Trae Young on offense.

Atlanta frustrated Minnesota throughout this game, so much so that Anthony Edwards threw his towel and went to the locker room late in the game. The Hawks led the Timberwolves by as many as 34 points in this one, which raises a concern about Minnesota's overall firepower outside of Edwards.

Back-to-back games against Cleveland, followed by a matchup with San Antonio, give the Timberwolves an opportunity to correct some of their mistakes and regain their footing in the NBA power rankings.

11. Los Angeles Lakers (-1)

2025-26 Record: 22-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (L22), vs. MEM (W7), vs. MEM (W6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NOP (1/6), at SAS (1/7), vs. MIL (1/9)

The Los Angeles Lakers have scored over 120 points in each of their last three wins, which is certainly a step in the right direction for JJ Redick's group. However, the Lakers' defense continues to be a major problem.

When Los Angeles loses this season, it's by way of a blowout because their defense has been nonexistent. Right now, the Lakers don't look like a championship organization, even though LeBron James and Luka Doncic have been leading the way offensively.

Something needs to change with this roster ahead of the trade deadline.

12. Miami Heat (+4)

2025-26 Record: 20-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (W24), at DET (W6), vs. MIN (L10), vs. NOP (W19)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIN (1/6), at CHI (1/8), at IND (1/10), at OKC (1/11)

The Miami Heat saw their four-game win streak snapped in a 125-115 loss to the Timberwolves recently, but this team has still won five of their last six games and is again trending in the right direction up the NBA power rankings.

Norman Powell has been sensational for the Heat, and it would be a shame if he were to be left out of the All-Star Game.

Over his last six games, Powell has averaged 27.3 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from 3-point range. This includes knocking down a career-high nine triples in a 125-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Powell continues to be the most underappreciated player in the entire NBA.

13. Philadelphia 76ers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 19-14 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (W3/OT), at DAL (W15), at NYK (W11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (1/5), vs. WAS (1/7), at ORL (1/9), at TOR (1/11)

Joel Embiid continues to be in and out of the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers due to his knee injury management program, and it is still hard to gauge this team as a result. Some days, the 76ers look like one of the better offensive teams in the league, while other days, they look lost and exposed defensively.

The Sixers have a little bit of momentum right now after winning three straight road games, and they have a chance to expand their win streak to four games against a hobbled Denver squad on Monday night in Philadelphia.

14. Toronto Raptors (-2)

2025-26 Record: 21-15 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (W1), vs. DEN (L3), vs. ATL (W17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (1/5), at CHA (1/7), at BOS (1/9), vs. PHI (1/11)

RJ Barrett is back on the court for the Toronto Raptors, and he has averaged 19.3 points per game in his three games since returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for over a month. The former top pick had a season-high 29 points in Saturday's 134-117 beatdown against the Hawks.

Perhaps this will spark a little bit of momentum for the Raptors heading into the trade season, as this team has won six of their last 10 games overall. Some sort of change is coming in Toronto, and it will be interesting to see if it takes this opportunity to expand on its talent, much like last season with the addition of Brandon Ingram.

15. Golden State Warriors (-)

2025-26 Record: 19-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (W13), at CHA (W7), vs. OKC (L37), vs. UTA (W9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAC (1/5), vs. MIL (1/7), vs. SAC (1/9), vs. ATL (1/11)

It is still very hard to definitively say whether the Golden State Warriors have a chance to contend in the Western Conference this season.

Some nights, this team looks elite defensively and receives incredible production from their bench, which has consistently been one of the best in the league since the first game of the season. Then there are games where the Warriors lose track of their assignments defensively, and costly turnovers steal any momentum they may have had.

Still, the Warriors have won six of their last eight games, and they handled their business during an easier part of their schedule. Already playing seven back-to-backs this season and facing one of the toughest schedules in the league, the Warriors can breathe a sigh of relief with only one back-to-back and plenty of time to get their minds right before the All-Star break in February.

16. Orlando Magic (-5)

2025-26 Record: 20-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (L1), at IND (W2), at CHI (L7), vs. IND (W8)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at WAS (1/6), at BKN (1/7), vs. PHI (1/9), vs. NOP (1/11)

The Orlando Magic have not won back-to-back games since they won three straight between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1. Since then, the Magic have gone 6-8 and are now tied with the Miami Heat for the 6-seed in the East.

Injuries continue to come and go for the Magic, as Franz Wagner remains sidelined with his high ankle sprain, and now Jalen Suggs is out again with a right knee Grade 1 MCL contusion.

Until the Magic are whole, it's hard to look at them as real threats in what is a better-than-expected Eastern Conference.

17. Los Angeles Clippers (+2)

2025-26 Record: 12-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (W41), vs. UTA (W17), vs. BOS (L31)

Article Continues Below

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (1/5), at NYK (1/7), at BKN (1/9), at DET (1/10)

Kawhi Leonard has put the LA Clippers on his back as of late, averaging 36.6 points per game and shooting 51.3 percent from the floor over his last seven games. In this stretch, the Clippers went 6-1, recently seeing their six-game win streak come to an end in a 146-115 loss to the Celtics.

With Leonard no longer missing games on and off because of injury management and James Harden continuing to play at a high level, the Clippers definitely have a chance to turn things around this season.

However, Derrick Jones Jr. is out again with a knee injury, and there are still some concerns about the Clippers' overall efficiency night-in and night-out on defense. What moves this team makes before the trade deadline to add talent will tell the tale of how their season ends.

18. Chicago Bulls (+3)

2025-26 Record: 17-18 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (L35), vs. NOP (W16), vs. ORL (W7), vs. CHA (L13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BOS (1/5), at DET (1/7), vs. MIA (1/8), vs. DAL (1/10)

Even without Coby White and Josh Giddey, the Chicago Bulls have been able to stay afloat on offense due to Nikola Vucevic, Matas Buzelis, and Isaac Okoro.

Although they are 17-18 this season, the Bulls do have a solid amount of depth. Not to mention, their athleticism and youth create an explosive dynamic running in transition.

It will be interesting to see what the Bulls do at the trade deadline since they are nothing more than a play-in team in the Eastern Conference yet again.

19. Atlanta Hawks (+3)

2025-26 Record: 17-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L11), vs. MIN (W24), at NYK (W12), at TOR (L17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at TOR (1/5), vs. NOP (1/7), at DEN (1/9), at GSW (1/11)

Without Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks have looked like a better team this season. Jalen Johnson has emerged as an All-Star-level talent, and there is a clear path for what this Hawks team looks like without Young on offense.

Does that mean the Hawks will look to trade their star point guard this season?

That is the big question on everyone's mind right now, especially given Atlanta's pursuit of Anthony Davis. Some interesting weeks approach for the Hawks, who are currently three games below .500 and struggling to forge their identity in the East.

20. Memphis Grizzlies (-3)

2025-26 Record: 15-20 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (L3/OT), at LAL (L7), at LAL (L6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (1/6), vs. PHX (1/7), vs. OKC (1/9), vs. BKN (1/11)

Ja Morant looked great with his 40-point performance against the Sixers last week, but the Memphis Grizzlies lost this game 139-136 in overtime. The Grizzlies have now lost four straight games following back-to-back losses in Los Angeles, and nothing gets easier for this group.

Although the Grizzlies return home for a four-game homestand before heading to London and Berlin for two matchups with the Magic, they will play three straight games against teams inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings, including the Thunder and Spurs at the top.

21. Portland Trail Blazers (+4)

2025-26 Record: 16-20 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W3), at OKC (L29), at NOP (W13), at SAS (W5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (1/5), vs. HOU (1/7), vs. HOU (1/9), vs. NYK (1/11)

A surprising win over the Spurs has the Portland Trail Blazers moving up this week's NBA power rankings, yet this team's ceiling is still the play-in tournament.

Without Jrue Holiday providing stability in the backcourt and on defense, the Blazers have lost their intensity and physicality. On offense, his absence has been felt, as Holiday was a key playmaker and facilitator alongside Deni Avdija. Too much pressure has been on Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe as of late, resulting in the Blazers being four games below .500 right now.

Even so, the Trail Blazers have won seven of their last 11 games and have a chance to continue building on their recent success at home this upcoming week.

22. Milwaukee Bucks (-2)

2025-26 Record: 16-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (W10), vs. WAS (L1), vs. CHA (W1), at SAC (W17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at GSW (1/7), at LAL (1/9), at DEN (1/11)

The Milwaukee Bucks could be on a five-game win streak right now with positive momentum. Instead, a 114-113 loss to the Washington Wizards, of all teams, leaves many shaking their heads at Giannis Antetokounmpo's team.

Time is running out in Milwaukee for a key roster decision to be made, as Giannis continues to be the player teams around the league are waiting on to request a trade.

23. Dallas Mavericks (-)

2025-26 Record: 13-23 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (L3), vs. PHI (L15), vs. HOU (W6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at SAC (1/6), at UTA (1/8), at CHI (1/10)

When Anthony Davis plays, the Dallas Mavericks have gone 9-9 this season. Without him, the Mavs are just 4-14.

Overall, Dallas doesn't appear to have a firm direction right now outside of letting Cooper Flagg continue to develop and holding out hope that Kyrie Irving can return soon.

24. Brooklyn Nets (-)

2025-26 Record: 11-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (L13), vs. HOU (L24), at WAS (L20), vs. DEN (W12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (1/7), vs. LAC (1/9), at MEM (1/11)

Given the Hawks' and Bulls' struggles this season, it's not crazy to think that the Brooklyn Nets could wind up sneaking into the play-in tournament as the 9-seed or 10-seed in the East this year.

The Nets have gone 8-6 since the start of December, and they have been the second-rated defense in the NBA during this span. However, this team could look much different if Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas, or others are traded in the upcoming weeks.

25. Charlotte Hornets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 12-23 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (L10), vs. GSW (L7), at MIL (L1), at CHI (W13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at OKC (1/5), vs. TOR (1/7), vs. IND (1/8), at UTA (1/10)

Amid the Charlotte Hornets' continued struggles this year, Kon Knueppel is keeping the Rookie of the Year race with Cooper Flagg tight.

Since the start of December, Knueppel has averaged 21.0 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the floor and 44.9 percent from 3-point range. He currently ranks third in total threes made this season (122), behind only Stephen Curry (125) and Donovan Mitchell (133).

26. Utah Jazz (-8)

2025-26 Record: 12-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (L10), at LAC (L17), at GSW (L9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at POR (1/5), at OKC (1/7), vs. DAL (1/8), vs. CHA (1/10)

The Utah Jazz have fallen back to reality after a quick hot streak, as they have lost seven of their last 10 games by an average of 11.0 points per game.

Although there are some bright spots this season for the Jazz, especially on offense with the emergence of Keyonte George as a clear No. 2 option next to Lauri Markkanen, this team simply doesn't have the talent to compete on defense. Until that changes, the Jazz will be near the bottom of the West standings.

27. Washington Wizards (+1)

2025-26 Record: 9-25 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (L14), at MIL (W1), vs. BKN (W20), vs. MIN (L26)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (1/6), at PHI (1/7), vs. NOP (1/9), at PHX (1/11)

Four wins in their last six games definitely create some positive energy for the rebuilding Washington Wizards.

Things are starting to come together defensively for the Wizards, especially with Alex Sarr emerging as one of the league's better shot-blockers. Do not count out the Wizards continuing to pull off some surprising upsets this season and crossing the 20-win mark for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

28. New Orleans Pelicans (-1)

2025-26 Record: 8-29 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (L5), at CHI (L16), vs. POR (L13), at MIA (L19)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (1/6), at ATL (1/7), at WAS (1/9), at ORL (1/11)

The New Orleans Pelicans are in shambles. Since somehow winning five straight games, the Pelicans have lost seven straight by an average of 13.1 points per game.

Outside of Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III, the Pelicans have no consistent production and no clear identity.

29. Sacramento Kings (-)

2025-26 Record: 8-28 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (L41), vs. BOS (L14), at PHX (L27), vs. MIL (L17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (1/6), at GSW (1/9), vs. HOU (1/11)

It may be a little bit until the Sacramento Kings win another game, especially with a gauntlet against Western Conference foes approaching.

The Kings are the only team in the NBA to rank in the bottom three of both offensive and defensive ratings this season, and it no longer looks like the players are trying in Sacramento. This group simply lacks the talent and leadership to be anything noteworthy.

30. Indiana Pacers (-)

2025-26 Record: 6-30 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L7), vs. ORL (L2), vs. SAS (L10), at ORL (L8)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (1/6), at CHA (1/8), vs. MIA (1/10)

Despite losing 12 straight games, the Indiana Pacers are trying. This team simply lacks firepower without Tyrese Haliburton, and their bench unit has been nonexistent all season.

Rick Carlisle continues to be stuck on 999 career wins for his career.