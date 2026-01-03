Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was not happy with Jalen Brunson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander winning Player of the Month in their respective conferences.

The NBA revealed Brunson and Gilgeous-Alexander as the winners for their performances throughout December. Brunson averaged 30.6 points on 40.5% shooting from the field and 7.1 assists per game while leading the Knicks to a 10-4 record last month. However, Brown produced numbers of 31.7 points on 53.8% shooting overall, 6.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Thanks to his efforts, Boston went 9-3 throughout December.

Brown doubled down on his thoughts about Brunson and Gilgeous-Alexander during a Twitch livestream. While he meant no disrespect to his colleagues, he felt that he was more deserving of the honors with how he performed in December.

“No disrespect, no diss to Shai or Brunson. But neither one of them had a better month than I had,” Brown said.

Jaylen Brown on Jalen Brunson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander winning the Player of the Month award for their conferences: “No disrespect, no diss to Shai or Brunson. But neither one of them had a better month than I had.” 😳👀 (via @FCHWPO/ Twitch) pic.twitter.com/LkwLslNTAk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2026

What lies ahead for Jaylen Brown, Celtics

It's undeniable that Jaylen Brown is having an incredible campaign for the Celtics while Jayson Tatum continues rehabbing from a torn Achilles. While he earned Player of the Week honors earlier this season, he fully believes he should've won the monthly version instead of Jalen Brunson as the East representative.

Brown is on pace for the best season of his NBA career with Boston. Throughout 31 contests, he is averaging 29.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, five assists, and 11 steals per game. He is shooting 50.3% from the field, including 35.6% from downtown, and 77.8% from the free-throw line.

Boston has a 21-12 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games above the Toronto Raptors and 2.5 games above the Philadelphia 76ers while trailing the New York Knicks by two games and Detroit Pistons by 3.5 games.

The Celtics will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET.