Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown took exception to not winning Player of the Month over New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson. Without Jayson Tatum, Brown and the Celtics finished 2025 strong. Averaging 31.7 points on 53.8% shooting, 6.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, Jaylen led Boston to a 9-3 record in December. Brunson posted 30.6 points on 40.5% shooting, and 7.1 assists per game while leading the Knicks to a 10-4 record last month.

Brown reacted to Brunson winning Player of the Month on his X, formerly Twitter.

“Smh,” Brown said, which is an acronym for shaking my head.

"Smh," Brown said, which is an acronym for shaking my head.

Considering Brown's numbers has the slight edge over Jalen Brunson's production in December with nearly identical records, the All-Star guard has a strong case for feeling like the more more deserving candidate. Brown led the Celtics to a better record in December than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who won Player of the Month for December, and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jaylen Brown sounds off on All-Star voting

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has shown a lot more of his personality this season, as the leading man of an overachieving squad with a 21-12 record. Brown tied Larry Bird's consecutive 30-point game record. Former NBA player Michael Redd referred to All-Star voting as a PR contest.

“These votes are based on name recognition, which comes from past performance, social media presence, and off-field narratives. Not necessarily who's having the best season right now,” wrote Redd.

Brown agreed with Redd's take.

“I agree PR contest,” Brown said.

Brown agreed with Redd's take.

"I agree PR contest," Brown said.

Brown and the Celtics will conclude their five-game road trip against the Clippers on Saturday.