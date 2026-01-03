The Boston Celtics have done a major job of exceeding expectations so far this season. Even in the absence of Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have looked stellar all campaign and are currently perched third in the East with a 21-12 record.

The head of the snake is none other than Jaylen Brown, averaging 29.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and five assists per game. However, the 2024 Finals MVP wants everyone to have the same consideration for his team, as before.

"We got 50 games left. Keep the same energy… How do we go from tanking to being 3rd in the East… They said we was gonna win 30 games this year… I want y'all to keep count." Jaylen Brown on the doubters this season 👀 (via @FCHWPO /Twitch)

“We got 50 games left. Keep the same energy… How do we go from tanking to being 3rd in the East… They said we was gonna win 30 games this year… I want y’all to keep count,” he said on his livestream, per a video posted on X by ClutchPoints.

Boston have undoubtedly taken things in their stride. Brown leads a team that also has Derrick White and Payton Pritchard averaging 18.3 and 16.9 points, respectively, with both Anfernee Simmons and Neemias Queta scoring in double digits as well.

The Celtics have relied on a dynamic, disciplined approach and have produced regular points through their system-based offence. While the easier Eastern Conference may not be the best measure of their post-season potential, the potential return of Tatum is bound to make things interesting.

The Celtics currently have the third-best offensive rating in the league and have averaged more than 120 points per game. However, at the same time, an inconsistent defence means that they might as well find things more difficult when they take on true title contenders.

For the time being however, Boston fans will be happy with where their team finds itself. They look on track to finish with another genuine playoff run, something which many thought were beyond their reach, at the start of the season.

Regardless, no matter what happens, Brown will be keen to continue proving the detractors wrong.