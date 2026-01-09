The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls' Thursday night tussle was postponed to a later, yet-to-be-specified date after condensation on the United Center floor rendered the court unplayable. However, everyone was holding on to hope for quite some time that somehow the treacherous conditions can be resolved, which led to an entertaining, but ultimately fruitless wait for both the Heat and the Bulls.

To pass by the time, Heat star Tyler Herro was challenged by Bulls mascot Benny to a backwards halfcourt shooting challenge. Benny the Bull knows United Center like the back of his hooves, which made this challenge such a daunting one for the Heat guard.

Given the homecourt advantage of shooting first, Benny the Bull then effortlessly drilled a no-look shot that he threw backwards. Herro, recognizing the impossibility of the challenge, decided to back out altogether, knowing that he could never match what the iconic mascot just did.

Benny the Bull took on Tyler Herro in a backwards half-court shooting contest as Bulls-Heat is still delayed 🏀 Guess who won? (via @JoelXLorenzi)pic.twitter.com/UMzycHkHsk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2026

It would have been hilarious if Herro decided to shoot his shot and made one too — sending the challenge to sudden death. But a smart man knows his limitations, and the Heat guard knew better than to try and one up the Bulls mascot.

Bulls get reprieve from weather quirk

Article Continues Below

The Bulls were on the second night of a back-to-back, which is simply part of life in the NBA. Nonetheless, Chicago can at least roll that back-to-back over to a later date, perhaps to when the team has a new look should they bring in fresh faces prior to the February 5 trade deadline.

The Bulls are also currently without Josh Giddey, the team's best player, while Kevin Huerter and Jalen Smith, due to back tightness and a concussion, respectively, were also slated to miss the contest against the Heat.

The NBA should announce soon when the Bulls would be playing their rescheduled contest against the Heat.