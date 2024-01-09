The Boston big man took his opportunity to celebrate.

The Boston Celtics topped the Indiana Pacers 118-101 on Saturday, and Luke Kornet was feeling himself.

The Celtics' center played 16 minutes in the win, scoring four points – including a highly entertaining pair of points from the free throw line.

With the Celtics leading by four points near the end of the third quarter, Kornet stepped up to the line and sank a pair of free throws. After hitting them he immediately turned toward the Celtics bench and hit them with the ‘ice in my veins' celebrations:

“I see people do this when they make cool and impressive shots. And since the free throw in that context was a cool and impressive shot, I thought it was suitable,” said afterward according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

Kornet is averaging five points and just over three rebounds for the Celtics this season.

Boston could use another big man. Toronto Raptors center Chris Boucher has apparently been on Boston's radar for some time, according to Yahoo Sports reporter Jake Fischer. The Raptors could shake things up at the deadline too, as they've already traded away forward OG Anunoby this season.

“The Celtics would definitely like to find a couple of other guys,” Fischer said. “Chris Boucher, for example, is someone I know the Celtics have liked.”

A potential trade to bring Boucher to Boston wouldn't be simple. The 6-foot-9 big man makes close to $12 million this season, meaning he wouldn't fit with the Celtics' $6.2 million traded player exception that they received in the Grant Williams deal.

Boston and the Pacers are facing each other again on Monday night. Star Indianapolis guard Tyrese Haliburton had to be carried off the floor in that game after suffering an apparent leg injury.