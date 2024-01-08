The Celtics could look to make a trade with the Raptors...

The Boston Celtics are comfortable atop the Eastern Conference standings, but not complacent.

Ahead of the February 8th trade deadline, there have been rumblings that the C's might make a move. And even though they're currently 28-7 with one of the best starting lineups in the league, some more depth in the frontcourt could help.

Toronto Raptors center Chris Boucher has apparently been on Boston's radar for some time, according to Yahoo Sports reporter Jake Fischer. The Raptors could shake things up at the deadline too, as they've already traded away forward OG Anunoby this season.

“The Celtics would definitely like to find a couple of other guys,” Fischer said. “Chris Boucher, for example, is someone I know the Celtics have liked.”

At 15-21, the Raptors are in 11th place in the East and one game shy of being in the Play-In. While they still have a competitive roster, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them blow it up if things don't improve in the coming weeks.

As for Boston's front office, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has shown an affinity for players who have great performances against his squad. When Stevens was still coaching in March of 2021, he watched Boucher drop 35 points in 30 minutes off the bench during a 132-125 Boston victory.

This season, Boucher has had a limited 14.3 minutes per game in which he's averaged 6.6 points and 4.0 rebounds. Although those numbers are nothing spectacular, it's worth noting that the Oregon product scored 17 points in just 16 minutes in his last game on Sunday night. His perfect 7-for-7 shooting helped the Raptors seal a 133-118 win against the struggling Golden State Warriors.

A potential deal to bring Boucher to Beantown wouldn't be that simple. The 6-foot-9 big man makes close to $12 million this season, meaning he wouldn't fit with the Celtics' $6.2 million traded player exception (which they received by dealing forward Grant Williams).

However, Stevens worked wonders last year, and he shouldn't be underestimated–especially with a championship in the realm of possibility for the Celtics.