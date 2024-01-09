Oh no!

Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered an apparent lower-body injury during the first half of Monday night's game at home versus the Boston Celtics. Haliburton was carried off the court by his teammates. The Pacers have also revealed that Haliburton is done for the rest of the contest.

Haliburton trying to attack the defense of Celtics guard Derrick White when he suddenly slipped on the floor. He immediately grabbed his left hamstring while grimacing in pain.

Tyrese Haliburton had to be carried to the locker room after slipping and suffering an injury on this play.

Seeing their team's best player unable to walk on his own was definitely not a comforting sight for Pacers fans, who will have to hope that Haliburton did not suffer a serious injury that will keep him out for a long period. As talented as the Pacers are, they will go as far as where Haliburton takes them. He is the engine that makes Indiana's high-octane offense go, and losing him for any prolonged period would be a painful blow for the Pacers. Entering the game against the Celtics, the Pacers, powered by Haliburton's excellent playmaking, are No. 1 in the NBA with 126.3 points per game and also tops in the league overall with a 58.3 effective field goal percentage.

If Haliburton has to miss more games, the Pacers will likely give more minutes to Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell. It's not going to be easy for Indiana to cover the void that Haliburton will leave open if he gets ruled out for an extended period. Before the showdown versus the Celtics, he is averaging 24.2 points and 12.7 assists per game, while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and over 40 percent from behind the arc.