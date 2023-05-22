Malcolm Brogdon and the Boston Celtics were thoroughly outplayed in Sunday night’s Game 3 against the Miami Heat. The Celtics lost by a final score of 128-102 behind 29 points from Heat guard Gabe Vincent, who shot 11-for-14 from the field and 6-for-9 from behind the three-point arc. Brogdon, Boston’s sixth man, played arguably his worst game of the entire postseason. He scored zero points and missed all six of his shots from the floor, including three threes.

On Monday, following Boston’s Game 3 blowout loss, Brogdon spoke with the media and gave a puzzling take ahead of Tuesday’s must-win Game 4, per a tweet from Brian Robb:

“We still believe we are the better team.”

Malcolm Brogdon: “We still believe we are the better team.” — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) May 22, 2023

Malcolm Brogdon, 30, is in his seventh year in the NBA and first as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.3 blocks, 1.5 turnovers, and 1.6 personal fouls per game across 67 appearances this season (zero starts).

The former Virginia star shot the ball with excellent accuracy from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his standards — Brogdon’s 44.4% three-point percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

The Boston Celtics season will likely be over soon. After all, no team in NBA history has ever come all the way back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. But a Celtics win on the road on Tuesday would show a lot of heart and help give fans something to smile about. So here’s to hoping that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can lead the Celtics to a victory and extend the series.