The Miami Heat are continuing to surprise the masses, as they currently have the league’s second-seeded Boston Celtics on the cusp of elimination after succumbing to a blowout loss in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday night. Unsurprisingly, paving the way for the boys from South Beach was star centerpiece, Jimmy Butler, who, though struggled with his shot (converted on just 38.5% of his field goal attempts) still managed to have a monstrous impact on the game in a plethora of other ways.

Perhaps the main attribute from the wing’s showing that was highlighted post-game was his willingness to empower his teammates and, when sitting down with TNT’s Inside the NBA crew directly after the contest, Heat guard Gabe Vincent couldn’t help but give Butler a rave review for his leadership style.

“Man it’s amazing, Jimmy’s great man. He’s one of the most unselfish guys I’ve ever played with and to be a player of his caliber to empower guys like myself to go out there and play free he makes the game easy for me,” Gabe Vincent said of Jimmy Butler.

Despite being a role player rather than one of the franchise’s main rotational focal points, Vincent led the team in scoring and shot attempts during his 35 minutes of action, and he credits Jimmy Butler for encouraging players like himself to play their game, not necessarily just their role.

He would finish Game 3 with 29 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block while shooting a highly efficient 78.6% from the floor and 66.7% from deep.

Jimmy Butler, meanwhile, finished the night with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals while hoisting up one fewer shot than Vincent, which Inside the NBA personality Shaquille O’Neill suggested during the post-game interview was not generally a common occurrence when it comes to comparative statistics between a star and a role player.