Towards the end of a close battle between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks, things took a turn for the bizarre. While defending Trae Young on a drive, Marcus Smart crumpled to the floor all of a sudden. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year was hit in the groin by Young’s leg. Smart took offense to this, and confronted Young almost immediately. Then, this happened. (video via ClutchPoints)

Marcus Smart and Trae Young got into it 👀 pic.twitter.com/k27GExIS40 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2023

While jawing at each other, both Trae Young and Marcus Smart fell to the floor. Upon further inspection, it seems as if the Celtics guard dragged the Hawks star down with him. Both men had to be separated as Young and Smart were clearly frustrated and mad.

As a result of this interaction, Marcus Smart was ejected from the Celtics-Hawks game. Trae Young was also slapped with a technical foul for his involvement. Malcolm Brodgon replaced Smart for the game, and Boston ended up taking the victory against Atlanta.

After a hot start to the year, cracks are starting to show on Boston’s seemingly indestructible armor. They are just 5-5 over their last 10 games, and their defense has slumped a tad bit. They’re still a damn good team, and can still regain the first seed if they get their act right. However, some of the Celtics’ rivals (the Sixers, in particular) are gaining on them in the race.

As for the Hawks, the loss to the Celtics puts them at 34-33, squarely in the middle of the Eastern Conference. The trade for Dejounte Murray has not panned out the way the team envisioned it to be. They can still be a dangerous team, but it’s not looking hot for them.