Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kevin Garnett is not confident the Boston Celtics can still take away the Eastern Conference top seed from the Milwaukee Bucks, but Paul Pierce doesn’t think they have to.

With the Celtics struggling since the All-Star break–going 4-4 in the eight games they have played since returning to action–the team has also dropped to second in the East after being the no. 1 seed for the majority of the season. It didn’t help them that the Bucks have been on an incredible run as of late, winning 19 of their last 20 games (including a 16-game winning streak).

Before Saturday’s contests, the top-seeded Bucks are 48-18, two and half games ahead of the Celtics who are at 46-21.

In the latest episode of the “Ticket & The Truth” show, Garnett admitted that he is not sure if Boston can catch up with Milwaukee, emphasizing that “once you’re that one seed and they look like champions, they’re [feeling confident],” via Boston.com.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pierce, however, is not concerned whether the Jayson Tatum-led Celtics finish as the no. 1 seed or not. After all, the team has proven in last year’s playoffs that they can win postseason games on the road. Boston finished as the no. 2 seed in 2021-22 as well, but they made it to the Finals after beating the no. 1 seed Miami Heat in a Game 7 on the road.

“Let’s look at this: They didn’t need home-court advantage last year and they made it to the Finals. So, let’s see if they’re healthy and see what they do,” Pierce shared.

The Celtics are struggling recently, but clearly, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett remain confident about their capabilities as a playoff team.

Fans are certainly hoping that the Beantown team gets back to groove sooner rather than later, but if there’s one thing certain for them as Pierce and KG said, the team is built for the postseason.