The Boston Celtics got more bad news on Friday in what has already been a chaotic preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors. Marcus Smart had to leave the game early after a concerning incident on the court

Smart accidentally slipped on a wet spot on the floor while the Celtic were on offense. According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, he hurt his left hip in the incident.

Marcus Smart had to leave the game after slipping on a wet spot on this play. Hope it's nothing serious 🙏pic.twitter.com/5YKBAtImQR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 15, 2022

The Celtics have yet to reveal Marcus Smart’s current condition, but hopes are high that the issue is nothing serious and it won’t sideline him when they open the 2022-23 season next week.

Smart is a vital part of the Celtics roster, and after what was a tumultuous offseason filled with controversy, they need their defensive guru and veteran leader now more than ever.

Boston ended up losing Friday’s contest with the Raptors, 137-134, though they were rather incomplete after losing some key players throughout the game. For one, Jayson Tatum was ejected in the third quarter after picking up his second technical foul.

Furthermore, Smart is not the only one who got injured for the Celtics. Newly acquired point guard Malcolm Brogdon had to leave the contest early as well due to a leg injury.

The Celtics officially start the 2022-23 season against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18. Here’s to hoping that Smart and Brogdon will be 100 percent when they kick off the campaign.