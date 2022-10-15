Jayson Tatum’s wild preseason ejection gets bewildered reactions from Celtics fans, NBA Twitter

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was ejected during their preseason game against the Toronto Raptors, and the whole NBA Twitter can’t believe it.

The Celtics were give three consecutive technical fouls, with Tatum getting two of those leading to his ejection in the third quarter. His second tech came after he expressed his shock on a foul called on him against Scottie Barnes. He seemed to wave his arm in frustration, which prompted the referees to slap him with the technical foul.

Jayson Tatum just got ejected in the preseason finale 😬pic.twitter.com/VUd4m0b3Qv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 15, 2022

Just like Tatum, NBA Twitter is in disbelief over the fall. Many didn’t think what Tatum did warranted a technical foul and ejection, and it’s hard to blame them for thinking that.

Some poked fun at the situation, while others expressed their confusion. Overall, it was just an odd moment for the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum gets ejected from a preseason game pic.twitter.com/VyBI76vsrB — Kate 4 Barnes & Birds (@KateBDoll) October 15, 2022

How do you toss Jayson Tatum 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) October 15, 2022

Jayson Tatum has been tossed from this game after picking up his second technical foul. Grant Williams, who also got a tech, looks confused. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 15, 2022

Even the broadcasters of the game were surprised to see the second tech for Jayson Tatum. Unfortunately, the referee’s decision stood.

"My wife makes that reaction at me all the time" The broadcasters couldn't believe Jayson Tatum got ejected after receiving his 2nd tech of the game 😬 pic.twitter.com/IfSQ1Mlk26 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2022

idk how u toss jayson tatum in a pre season game in montreal LMAO — Jared (@jorland50) October 15, 2022

Jayson Tatum getting ejected in the pre-season is WILD. — Amina Smith (@aminajadeTV) October 15, 2022

Tatum headed to the locker room after 29 minutes of play. He exited with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists. While the ejection happened in the third quarter, it was still not ideal for the Celtics who are hoping to see and assess if their starters are ready for the preseason. Losing Tatum in their closing lineup just doesn’t bode well for their plans.

The good thing is it still the preseason and the ejection doesn’t matter. Hopefully when the 2022-23 season officially begins, the Celtics will be able to avoid such incidents.