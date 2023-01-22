The Boston Celtics suffered quite the brutal blow on Saturday after both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III were forced to exit their game against the Toronto Raptors due to injuries. Fortunately, the issue for both players don’t seem to be significant.

Williams got injured in the first quarter after he injured his left knee–with the team calling it a hyperextension. It raised plenty of concerns from Celtics fans considering that it’s the same knee that Williams had two procedures on previously.

Meanwhile, Smart left the game late in the second quarter after he tweaked his right ankle. He ankle basically gave up on him, and he was unable to put any weight on it as he was helped off the floor. The team said he sustained a left ankle sprain.

Now according to Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, the exit of Robert Williams III is just a precautionary measure and there is nothing serious. Considering his knee injury history, Boston deemed that it’s just best to let him rest, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports.

As for Marcus Smart, X-rays on his ankle sprain yielded negative results, suggesting that there is no significant damage that should concern them.

It remains to be seen if Smart and Williams will have to be sidelined following their injuries, though if they do, it shouldn’t take long for them to get back on the court.

The Celtics played Saturday without Jayson Tatum, so Smart and Williams’ exits were quite the big issue. Fortunately, the Beantown team managed to beat the Raptors 106-104 behind big games from Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams.