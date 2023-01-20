It looks like Jayson Tatum is getting some much-needed rest after his big game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

According to the Celtics’ latest injury report, Tatum will sit out Saturday’s showdown with the Toronto Raptors due to a left wrist soreness. Aside from Danilo Gallinari who is still recovering from his ACL issue, Tatum is the only addition to the team’s injury list.

Tatum played nearly 50 minutes in their OT comeback win against the Warriors. The Dubs led by as much as 11 points in the rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, but they couldn’t find an answer for Tatum who dominated the glass.

The 24-year-old Tatum finished with 34 points, 19 rebounds, six assists and three steals to lead the Celtics to the 121-118 victory.

With Jayson Tatum out, Jaylen Brown is expected to carry the scoring load for the Celtics against the Raptors. Sure enough, JB is more than capable of being the no. 1 option for Boston, as he’s averaging 26.9 points on 49.5 percent shooting. There have been a lot of times as well when it’s Brown who top-scored the Beantown team–who could forget his 41-point explosion against the New Orleans Pelicans just last week?

Of course the Celtics will feel Tatum’s absence. It’s hard not to, especially this is a guy putting up 31.2 points per game for the team. Still, the Celtics have proven this season that they are a deep squad who can hold the fort and put up a good fight even without their best player.