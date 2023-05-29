A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It is still difficult to believe that Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics are about to play Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals despite going down 0-3 in the series against the Miami Heat. But that’s where the Celtics are and they definitely are going to go all out as they look to come away with the ticket to the 2023 NBA Finals — and a historic victory.

Ahead of their Game 7 showdown versus the Heat at TD Garden, Marcus Smart sent out a message that echoed the maxim the Celtics have lived by since after they lost Game 3.

“Just don’t let us win tonight. That’s it,” Smart said hours before the highly anticipated finale of this series (via Jared Weiss of The Athletic).

Marcus Smart, who starred in college for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, also gave a bit of a shoutout to his alma mater.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Marcus Smart: “Cowboy up!” — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 29, 2023

Smart has been among the chief reasons why the Celtics are finally playing like the heavy favorites they were heading into this series. He has scored a total of 44 points and shot 51.9 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from behind the arc over the last two games. The Celtics are hoping that he remains hot on offense, while also still being locked in on the task at hand over at the other side of the floor, as Boston looks to stymie Jimmy Butler and the Heat with some help from what should be a loud pro-Celtics crowd. So far in the playoffs, Smart is averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per outing.