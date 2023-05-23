Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Boston Celtics are out of room for error. They trail the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals and are looking to avoid a sweep. Now is the time for them to dig as deep as they possibly can in order to keep their season alive. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown are looking to show that their squad has what it takes to pull off the impossible comeback.

“Don’t let us get one,” Smart said at the Celtics’ pregame shootaround. Brown shared practically the same message, saying, “Don’t let us win tonight.” For hardcore Boston fans, this mindset isn’t brand new.

In 2004, when the Boston Red Sox trailed the New York Yankees 0-3 in the American League Championship Series, first baseman Kevin Millar made it a point to say that the Yankees shouldn’t lose Game 4. After that, he claimed that star pitchers Pedro Martinez and Curt Schilling (albeit on a badly injured ankle) would secure wins in the following two games to force a Game 7, where anything was possible. “This is it. Don’t let the Sox win this game,” he said before Boston’s miraculous comeback.

“Let me tell ya, don’t let us win today…” – Kevin Millar, 16 years ago todaypic.twitter.com/xEUcm8OTle — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) October 17, 2020

Obviously, the dynamics of each sport are different and celebrating Millar’s confidence is way easier to do knowing that the Red Sox completed the comeback (and went on to win the World Series). Plus, the Celtics came into this series as the favorites. That Red Sox team was an underdog facing a squad that was just a few years removed from winning four championships in five years and was the reigning American League champs.

The Celtics look deflated in Game 3 and now have to win four straight, starting with a game in Miami. Some major changes could be in order if they fail, which is the overwhelmingly likely scenario. While Boston showed the toughness to come back from a 3-2 deficit and defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round, it will take a bigger brand of tenacity (on top of a great game plan) to beat the Heat.

In Game 4, the Celtics are fighting not just for their season but for this very core of guys to stick together. We’ll see if having their backs against the wall leads to a renewed fighting spirit.