The Boston Celtics are on the brink of history. Facing a 3-0 hole, they’ve won three straight to force a decisive Game 7 on Monday night against the Miami Heat, with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line.

But despite Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown propelling the C’s to an improbable comeback, Kendrick Perkins once again said the star duo wouldn’t be together next season if the team doesn’t win it all.

"If Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum don't get to the Finals and complete the mission, I believe this year will be the last time we will see those guys together. I don't give a damn what they say." Agree with @KendrickPerkins? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RX6cfnn0M1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 29, 2023

Hot take. Tatum isn’t going anywhere. As for Brown, there have been rumblings that he could be on the move this summer. He is due for an extension but the guard would get paid more if he stayed put.

If Brown re-signs with the Celtics, he can get five years and $295 million. Anywhere else? Just four years and $185 million. You do the math. He’d be giving up a whole lot of money to leave Boston. While Perk certainly has a point about Brown and Tatum failing to finally bring a title back to Beantown, you can’t look past their success, either.

By a long shot, these two are the most accomplished duo in the Association and they’re still incredibly young. There should be many years ahead together, despite what happens on Monday night or in the Finals.

The reality is Tatum and Brown gel together and have built a strong relationship both on and off the court. Plus, the only way Brown actually hits the road is if he asked Boston for a trade since he’s not a UFA until 2024. That feels highly unlikely at this moment in time.