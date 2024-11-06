When Jayson Tatum rode the bench during the Summer Olympics, many questioned why the All-NBA forward wasn't in the game. People took shots at head coach Steve Kerr for not playing him throughout the entire journey. However, one NBA insider, Brian Windhorst, might have discovered why Tatum was benched on the Hoop Collective Podcast.



“Jayson Tatum shot the 3-point ball very, very poorly throughout the spring,” Windhorst said. “In the first round against the (Miami) Heat, he shot 29% on threes. In the second round against the (Cleveland) Cavaliers, 27%. And in the Conference Finals against the (Indiana) Pacers, 31%, Finals against Dallas, 26%. He shot the ball poorly from three in practice and shot the ball poorly in 3 from the warm-up games. That was a factor.”



Not to mention, Kerr went with a consistent eight-man rotation during the Olympics. When LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry are all on the same team, it's hard to create minutes for other guys. Also, Devin Booker was the ‘unsung MVP' according to Kerr, for his shooting and defense. There might have been not enough basketball to go around.

Jayson Tatum was benched by Steve Kerr for basketball reasons.

However, Tatum was in a unique position. He can play either the small or power-forward spot. Both James and Durant took those positions and played significant minutes. Also, the Olympics only has 10 minutes quarters, something the NBA isn't accustomed to. The two former MVPs consistently play in mid-to-high 30s for minutes. Regardless, Windhorst elaborated more on what he believed Team USA's plan was for the Celtics superstar.



“Team USA was looking at Jayson Tatum as a power forward,” Windhorst said. “One of the things that people argue, ‘Well, why didn’t you just put him in the game over here? Steph Curry was struggling, how come Steph Curry didn’t get benched?' Steph Curry doesn’t play the same position as Jayson Tatum.

“I know people have said just give him two minutes. Maybe if Steve Kerr had done that, he would’ve avoided a lot of the scorn he got. I don’t think it would’ve mattered because if you give Jayson Tatum two minutes at the guard position, it’s actually kind of more disrespectful.”

The Boston Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors for the first time this season on Wednesday. After Jaylen Brown was snubbed from the Olympic team, it could add more fuel to the fire. Furthermore, Tatum could prove why he deserved playing time.