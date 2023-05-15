Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown finally got justice after he was hit with a double technical foul along with Georges Niang during Sunday’s Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

For those who missed it, Brown and Niang were issued the double tech following a heated exchange midway through the second quarter. The Celtics swingman first got it after referee Scott Foster caught him yelling at the Sixers bench. When Brown protested and the referees looked at the replay, the cause of the issue was revealed: Niang apparently grabbed the legs of the 26-year-old, prompting him to react the way he did.

Jaylen Brown taunted the Sixers bench after Georges Niang grabbed his leg after the save. Double technical fouls were issued and play resumed.pic.twitter.com/stFFQJXd76 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

Now with Jaylen Brown clearly innocent, the NBA has decided to rescind the technical foul issued to him, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

In his postgame presser following the Celtics’ 112-88 win over the Sixers, Brown expressed his dismay on how Foster handled the situation instead of criticizing Georges Niang for his actions. He noted that the official could have assessed the situation better instead of being trigger-happy and blowing the whistle at the first sign of discord.

“He made a play and I responded to it. And here comes Scott Foster. Right away before even deciphering the situation, gives me a tech,” Brown argued. He didn’t take any issue with what Niang did, saying “I think he just got caught up in the intensity of the game.”

Sure enough, Brown will be happy with the NBA’s decision to take away his technical foul. Nonetheless, he’ll definitely wish the referees will be more careful next time, especially since such calls could be a game-changer in the playoffs.